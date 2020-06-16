Barack Obama To Hold Joint Virtual Fundraiser For Joe Biden Next Week

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold a virtual fundraiser on June 23 where he will appear with former US President Barack Obama. Biden has escalated the efforts to raise funds after he secured the delegate threshold to officially clinch the Democratic presidential nomination for general elections in November.

Biden’s work under Obama’s presidency helped him gain the trust of African-Americans and the overwhelming support turned the tide for him during South Carolina primary when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was ahead of his Democratic rivals. The momentum gained from South Carolina primary extrapolated on the Super Tuesday of March 3 when the former Vice President 10 out of 14 states, virtually putting an end to Sanders’ bid.

Folks, I’ve got some big news: Next week, I’m getting together with my friend and former boss, President @BarackObama, for a virtual grassroots fundraiser. We would love to see you there.



Chip in now to get your ticket: https://t.co/UD3RHHKIw1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 16, 2020

Obama endorsed Biden

In April, Obama endorsed his ex-deputy for his White House bid saying he is “proud to endorse” his “friend Joe Biden” for the President of the United States. In a video message shared on social media, Obama said that his 2008 decision to choose Biden as his running mate was one of his “best decisions ever".

"I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now... Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through along recovery," he added.

While Biden has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for months after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders withdrew from primary elections, his latest series of wins across the US helped him secure 1,991 unpledged delegates necessary to officially clinch the nomination. The 77-year-old Democratic leader said that it was an honour for him to compete alongside “one of the most talented groups of candidates” the party has ever fielded.

Biden promised that he is going to spend every day to earn the votes of Americans across the country to make win the battle for the “soul of this nation”. He has sharpened his attack against US President Donald Trump amid growing civil unrest over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

