Barack Obama Taught Sasha, Malia To Play Spades During Lockdown, Reveals Michelle Obama

Former US President Barack Obama has taught his daughters Sasha and Malia to play spades during the coronavirus lockdown. Former first lady Michelle Obama during her recent podcast revealed how Barack has taken out time to teach his daughters to play spades, a trick-taking card game. Michelle revealed this during episode two of her podcast titled Protests and the Pandemic, featuring journalist Michele Norris. During the episode, Michelle mainly talks about the protests that have gripped the United States in the recent past and also about the pandemic raging havoc across the world.

"Schedule has been key and having a regular dinner time. And, I’m finding that in quarantine, we look forward to that, because, we in our house, what we all do is go off into our little workspaces. Barack’s in his office, making calls and working on his book. I’m in my room, the girls are on their computers, and sometimes we’re outside if the weather permits. But right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks and we do an activity. Puzzles have become big, just sitting and doing these thousand-piece puzzles. Then we sit down for dinner and talk some more. Afterward, the girls and Barack and another friend there, they’ve got a spades tournament. Barack has taught the girls spades, so now there’s this vicious competition," Michelle shared during the podcast.

Michelle's podcast

Michelle Obama began her podcast last month and the first episode was with none other than her husband, former US President Barack Obama. The Michelle Obama Podcast has scored high approval ratings since it debuted on Spotify in July. Michelle released the third episode of her podcast featuring Dr. Sharon Malone, where she talks about women's health, from puberty to menopause, from body image to hot flashes, everything related to the female body.

(Image Credit: AP)