LeBron James Calls Barack Obama 'My President' In Heartfelt 59th Birthday Post

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted a special birthday message for President Barack Obama. The 35-year-old NBA icon has always been vocal about supporting the 44th President of the United States. James was one of the few celebrities to wish Obama, who celebrated his 59th birthday on Tuesday.

LeBron James Twitter: Lakers star celebrates Barack Obama birthday

Happy Bday to my President and my friend @BarackObama!! Love 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/gqH37R7avE — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 4, 2020

The Presidential seal of approval. Happy birthday, Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/z41w4OZEEh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 4, 2020

James wished his friend and President on Twitter, replying to a SLAM video. SLAM's tweet was a video on James' dunk during the Olympics, where Obama and then-first lady Michelle Obama were present courtside. The game was the Team USA exhibition game held in Washington against Brazil before the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Along with the Obamas, then-Vice President Joe Biden was also present at the game. Obama has attended more games, including the one where rookie Zion Williamson injured his knee and broke his shoe. OKC Thunder's Chris Paul also wished Barack Obama.

Barack Obama NBA love story

A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other. https://t.co/cv1RZi9GGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2020

Barack Obama's love for NBA has always been known, including his support for NBA legend Michael Jordan in the 90s. Along with James' birthday message, fans also looked back at the time late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant met Barack Obama at the Boys & Girls Club of Washington in December 2010. Both even exchanged some words, where Obama joked about Chicago Bulls' player Derrick Rose having his number.

Obama has also appeared on Jordan's ten-part docuseries The Last Dance, where he talked about being a Bulls fan. Obama had also made a surprise appearance at this year's NBA All-Star event for NBA cares, where he met Williamson, Luka Doncic and Trae Young. Obama had also taken to Twitter and praised several NBA players who donated funds after the NBA was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Obama mentioned Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin and Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry.

Happy birthday to @BarackObama, and may we never forget his legendary exchange with Kobe Bryant 👀



Obama: "Derrick Rose may have your number!"



Kobe: "If he calls that number, I'll be sure to pick up... after the FIFTH RING." 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/GgD4DJZ4Ci — Whistle (@WhistleSports) August 4, 2020

