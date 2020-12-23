Barr Undercuts Trump On Election Fraud Claims, Hunter Biden Probe Ahead White House Exit

Undercutting President Donald Trump on multiple fronts, former Attorney General William Barr said he saw no reason to appoint a counsel to probe the president’s claim about the 2020 election fraud or name tax investigations of Hunter Biden. Although a Trump loyalist, Barr has previously contradicted the US president's election fraud claim saying that the Justice Department did not have any evidence in the case. Barr resigned on December 14 and would be replaced by acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Speaking to press reporters on December 22, Barr also reaffirmed that it was Russia behind a recent cyber attack on US federal agencies and not China, as suggested by Trump. Talking about an ongoing probe into Joe Biden's son, Barr said that it was being handled "responsibly and professionally." He had attracted Trump’s ire after he hid the investigation from Trump prior to the election.

“I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” Barr had said, adding that there was also no need for a special counsel to investigate the election.

Read: Trump Announces New Appointments As William Barr Leaves US Attorney General's Office

Read: Trump Allies Plot To Undercut Biden's Goal To Rejoin Iran And Paris Agreements

Trump announced Barr's resignation

Announcing Barr’s resignation on December 14, Trump tweeted that their relationship has been a "very good one" and that the Attorney General has done "an outstanding job". Announcing his successor, Trump added that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen would assume Barr’s position while Richard Donoghue would assume the role of Deputy Attorney General.

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!" he said in an online statement.

Read: Perdue Seeks Payoff From Trump Loyalty In Georgia Runoff

Read: Trump Supporters Plan 'second Inauguration' For Him On Jan 20, Facebook Labels Post