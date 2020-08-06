Beavers Permitted To Stay In England's Otter River First Time In Nearly 400 Years

For the first time in nearly 400 years, the beavers were going to live in the wild in England after the species were given official permission on August 6 “to stay” post a 5-year reintroduction trial. Campaigners lauded UK’s decision and called it a “groundbreaking” decision. The species were pushed to the brink of extinction due to poaching for fur, meat, and scent glands, however, fresh sightings were reported in early 2013 in Devon, south-west England.

UK’s Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow, said that the beavers improved biodiversity and the water quality in their area of habitat. Her comments were based on a five-year trial of the species that examined its impact on the ecosystem. While UK’s government had initially decided to rehabilitate the species in a separate area due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it later changed the plans after wildlife activists agreed to supervise the animals.

A charity that ran a 5-year trial for the reintroduction of the Beavers, The Devon Wildlife Trust, appreciated the UK government's critical step in restoring the beaver’s declined population as they reappeared on the river Otter. The government, for the first time, legally sanctioned the extinct creatures’ reintroduction. An estimated 15 families of beavers are currently known to be living on the Otter in almost seven years, a report confirmed. There have been some sleepless nights, and it was very stressful in the early stages, the wildlife trust was quoted as saying in a report. It added, the benefits of reintroducing the species were many, however, there were many challenges in securing the license at the beginning.

Scotland considering full reintroduction

According to a study published at the research gate, Beavers have been recognized as the ‘ecosystem engineers’ that have large impacts on the environment, fundamentally change ecosystems, and create unusual habitats, often considered unique. Currently, two wild populations have also been reintroduced in Scotland, while a full reintroduction is currently being considered by Scottish ministers like the UK.

