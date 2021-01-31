Bernie Mittens' Creator Partners With Teddy Bear Maker To Meet Soaring Demand

The maker of Bernie Sanders' cosy mittens that sparked meme fest has partnered with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to create recycled wool 'mittens line' to meet the demands. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens have turned out to be a favourite among the audience after his photograph in it went viral. A Vermont elementary school teacher, the creator of Sander’s snug mittens, who runs the business on the sidelines, is now planning to expand the production to sell Sander’s mittens. Additionally, the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the 'Make-A-Wish' Vermont charity campaign.

Announcing the business, in an update on Twitter, the Vermont resident said: "I have amazing news! I'm partnering with Vermont Teddy Bear to make Bernie's Mittens for everyone". Furthermore, the VT tutor added, "a portion of the proceeds will go to Make A Wish Vermont. I knew there had to be a way to get them to you, and I found it". The Vermont Teddy Bear company updated its identity as the “Official Home of the Bernie Mittens” as it collaborated with Ellis. “We are excited to announce our partnership with Jen Ellis to produce Vermont Swittens, the mittens which are famously worn by Vermont's Senator, Bernie Sanders at the 2021 inauguration,” the company said.

We're thrilled to announce that we will be partnering w/ Jen Ellis, the #VT teacher who made the now-viral #Bernie mittens, to produce exclusive Jen Ellis designed Vermont Swittens! A portion of the proceeds to benefit Make a Wish Vermont. 🧤 https://t.co/aR3xY9dpyI https://t.co/RK2GTNwPT5 — Vermont Teddy Bear (@VTTeddyBear) January 30, 2021

One time Essex Junction mayor

Moreover, the firm stated that the second-grade teacher in Essex Junction, VT who started designing the Vermont Swittens years ago, sold famous Bernie mittens locally. Additionally, the company informed that whilst the Bernie mittens sale commences, customers must note that each mitten will be produced with retired wool sweaters, and a warm fleece lining made from recycled plastic. The company also launched a ‘Bernie Bear’ made from recycled wool with a badge ‘Feel the Bern’.

Sanders, I-Vt., who inspired the memes, also dons a Topps baseball card for memorabilia and a bobblehead after his popular inauguration get up. Sanders was a one-time mayor of Essex Junction in the 1980s, where his mittens designer currently teaches at an elementary school. “I can’t be more thrilled, because I personally can’t make 18,000 pairs of mittens,” Jen Ellis told The Associated Press. “Everybody will get their mittens —everybody.”

