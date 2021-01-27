Crochet Doll Of Bernie Sanders Raises More Than $40,000 For 'Meals On Wheels' Charity

A Bernie Sanders crocheted doll, which inspired viral inauguration meme of the Vermont Senator, has now raised more than $40,000 for Meals on Wheel America. According to CNN, the maker of the doll, Tobey King, had placed it up for auction on eBay and had promised that 100 per cent of the profits would go to the charity program in Sanders’ home state of Vermont to feed the old age, vulnerable and low waged senior citizens. King had decided to make the doll and sell it following Sanders’ initiative of selling some hoodies with his meme printed on it and then donating the entire amount to Meals on Wheels.

The 79-year-old superimposed senator’s doll make was seen perched near a desktop donning a Burton coat, his face mask, and home woven mittens. Sander’s image that was captured at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony had intrigued the internet worldwide for his cross-legged posture in the likeliness of a tired uncle at a bar and his realistic fashion sense. The Vermont senator turned to meme fodder as people photoshopped his image, transporting him across time and space, into the iconic paintings, historical moments, anime art covers, popular Hollywood as well as Bollywood movies.

eBay matches winning bid

While speaking to the media outlet, King, who is the owner of Tobey time Crochet, said that with the attention that the doll was getting, she was hopeful that Meals on Wheels would get a good donation. The starting bid for the crochet doll was only 99 cents on Saturday, however, by Tuesday the item had 167 bids with a winning bid of $20,300. An eBay spokesperson then said that it was “inspired” by King’s decision to donate the proceeds, therefore, the company would be matching the winning bid to “help support even more people in need”.

With eBay’s contribution, the total raised from the auction is over $40,000. The Vermont Senator himself has also turned his meme into an opportunity as he launched a campaign store that is selling sweatshirts featuring his popular meme photo for a fundraiser program Meals on Wheels. Jenny Young, vice president of communications for Meals on Wheels America, told the media outlet that Senator Sanders has long been one of the biggest advocates of the charity and it is incredible to see his unexpected moments in the spotlight is inspiring others to join the fight to address senior hunger and isolation.

Meanwhile, the nine-inch crocheted doll took King seven hours to make and she patterned it off on an earlier Sanders’ doll, by adding few more details. Just like the meme, King’s design and photos of her handmade doll also went viral. The mother of two has been crocheting for eight years and she started making scarves and clothes before deciding to try her hand at making a doll for her daughter. King has been making dolls inspired by famous people ranging from singer Selena Gomez and the cast of The Golden Girls’.

