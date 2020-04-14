Bernie Sanders Finally Backs Joe Biden As Democrat Nominee To Battle Trump In US Elections

Five days after suspending his campaign, Bernie Sanders finally endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee to take on US President Donald Trump and be the next President of the United States. The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place later this year in November, though they have been put on the back-burner as the country struggles to deal with the Coronavirus.

Sanders endorses Biden

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” the Vermont senator said in a virtual event with Biden.

After endorsing Biden, Sanders said that he will be backing the former in every way he can in order to limit President Trump to just one term of the White House. Sanders added that the two have had issues over which they differ but agreed on the fact that they will fight together on a number of issues to win the elections.

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I'm joining @JoeBiden's livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

Biden, 77, has already made some overtures to progressives by embracing aspects of Sanders’ and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s policies. The day after Sanders exited the race, Biden came out in support of lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 while pledging to cancel student debt for many low- and middle-income borrowers. He’s also previously embraced Warren’s bankruptcy reform plan.

Sanders, 78, is sure to remain a force throughout the campaign. When he ended his candidacy, he said he would keep his name on the ballot in states that have not yet voted in order to collect more delegates that could be used to influence the party’s platform. He didn’t say Monday whether he would continue to fight for those delegates.

