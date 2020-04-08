Bernie Sanders Suspends 2020 Democratic Presidential Campaign; Paves Way For Joe Biden

In a massive development, US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his 2020 Presidential campaign, his team announced on Wednesday. His departure ensures way for the former vice-president Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee in an election against Donald Trump amid the rapidly escalating Coronavirus crisis.

As per internation media, the Vermont senator informed his team about the decision during an all-staff conference call on Wednesday morning and is expected to address supporters during a livestream at 11:45 a.m.

With the ongoing pandemic, both candidates were unable to hold in-person campaign events. Sanders had spent the last several weeks on the sidelines, delivering addresses via livestream and making occasional television appearances, while facing calls from fellow Democrats to exit the race and help unify the party behind Biden.

Sanders had first vaulted to national fame with a strong 2016 primary race against Clinton.

