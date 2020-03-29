The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

US: Joe Biden & Bernie Sanders Demand Freeze On Rent Payments, Evictions Across Country

US News

US Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders want to freeze rent payment and evictions for those affected by lockdowns.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
US: Biden and Sanders want to freeze rent payments and evictions

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns initiated in order to prevent its spread, millions of Americans are now struggling to make ends meet and pay the rent. As per reports, keeping this in mind, Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have allied with lawmakers from New York and California and are jointly calling for a temporary suspension on rent payments and evictions.

To protect the vulnerable members of society

As per reports, both Sanders and Biden have joined forces with several state-level Democrats and are now demanding a 90-day or three-month moratorium for tenants paying rent to landlords. Joe Biden has reportedly extended his support to California Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order that protects renters from evictions due to medical or employment issues caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Senator Bernie Sanders has offered his support to New York State Senator Mike Gianaris who has been demanding that rent payments be cancelled. New York State Senator Mike Gianaris also proposed a Senate bill on March 27 that would suspend rent payments for tenants and small business that have seen a reduction or elimination in profits due to the deadly virus.

Read: United States: Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 2,000, More Than 1,23,00 Infected

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak Pushes Ambulance Services In New York Close To Breaking Point

California Governor Newsom reportedly on March 27 ordered a moratorium on evictions till the end of May for people that have been adversely affected by the Coronavirus.

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 6,00,000 people across the world and the death toll from the virus crossed 30,000 globally. According to reports, the death toll in the United States has recently crossed 2,000. The state of New York has become the epicentre of the virus in the United States.

Read: Europe, US Virus Deaths Surge As Trump Reverses On New York Lockdown

Read: New York Governor Questions Trump's 'enforceable Quarantine' Suggestion As Cases Spike

As per reports, New York has reported more than 53,000 coronavirus cases which are almost half of the 123,750 cases reported in the United States. On March 28, New York reported 155 new coronavirus related deaths taking the death toll in New York to 617. Neighbouring New Jersey has also reported more than 11,100 coronavirus cases.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IOC
INDIANOIL'S ASSURANCE
tej pratap yadav
BAGGA RESPONDS TO TEJ PRATAP YADAV
China
CHINA RISKS GOOD RELATIONS WITH UK
Mann Ki Baat
PM MODI ON WHY LOCKDOWN IS NEEDED
Andhra Pradesh
TDP CHIEF APPEALS TO CM REDDY
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE