US: Joe Biden & Bernie Sanders Demand Freeze On Rent Payments, Evictions Across Country

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns initiated in order to prevent its spread, millions of Americans are now struggling to make ends meet and pay the rent. As per reports, keeping this in mind, Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have allied with lawmakers from New York and California and are jointly calling for a temporary suspension on rent payments and evictions.

To protect the vulnerable members of society

As per reports, both Sanders and Biden have joined forces with several state-level Democrats and are now demanding a 90-day or three-month moratorium for tenants paying rent to landlords. Joe Biden has reportedly extended his support to California Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order that protects renters from evictions due to medical or employment issues caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Senator Bernie Sanders has offered his support to New York State Senator Mike Gianaris who has been demanding that rent payments be cancelled. New York State Senator Mike Gianaris also proposed a Senate bill on March 27 that would suspend rent payments for tenants and small business that have seen a reduction or elimination in profits due to the deadly virus.

Read: United States: Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 2,000, More Than 1,23,00 Infected

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak Pushes Ambulance Services In New York Close To Breaking Point

Along with pausing mortgage payments, evictions, and utility shutoffs, we must place a moratorium on rent payments, especially in states hardest-hit by the coronavirus like New York. We must build on the important work @sengianaris and others are doing to make this happen. https://t.co/FKDbZYk4Pp — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 28, 2020

California Governor Newsom reportedly on March 27 ordered a moratorium on evictions till the end of May for people that have been adversely affected by the Coronavirus.

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 6,00,000 people across the world and the death toll from the virus crossed 30,000 globally. According to reports, the death toll in the United States has recently crossed 2,000. The state of New York has become the epicentre of the virus in the United States.

Read: Europe, US Virus Deaths Surge As Trump Reverses On New York Lockdown

Read: New York Governor Questions Trump's 'enforceable Quarantine' Suggestion As Cases Spike

As per reports, New York has reported more than 53,000 coronavirus cases which are almost half of the 123,750 cases reported in the United States. On March 28, New York reported 155 new coronavirus related deaths taking the death toll in New York to 617. Neighbouring New Jersey has also reported more than 11,100 coronavirus cases.