PIL Filed In Madras HC To Close Govt's TASMAC Liquor Outlets Due To Coronavirus Scare

Law & Order

A PIL was filed in the HC on Tuesday, seeking the court to direct the Tamil Nadu govt to shut down the TASMAC liquor selling outlets to control the coronavirus

Written By Sanjeevee Sadagopan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Madras

Various PILs have been filed in Madras High Court in the last few days over the coronavirus scare. The first PIL was filed in Madras HC against the conduct of IPL in such a crucial time; and there was a PIL filed by an advocate even to shut down all the schools across the state until the coronavirus scare disappears.

PIL in Madras HC

A PIL was filed in the HC on Monday, seeking the court to direct the Tamil Nadu government to shut down the TASMAC (Tamilnadu state Marketing corporation limited) liquor selling outlets to control the coronavirus scare as large number of people gather to buy and consume liquor, in an unhygienic condition which could spread the infection. Many of the TASMAC outlets are with the bar facility where people gather.

READ | Supreme Court To Introduce Court Proceedings Through Video Conferencing

READ | Now, Pune Pastor Endorses Sacred Oil & Religious Chant As Cure For Coronavirus; Draws Flak

The PIL also asked the government to supply water uninterruptedly to the schools and residence as the hygiene is important to combat corona, PIL also has demanded the government to supply the hygiene material such as soap and sanitizers to the school students and create awareness. Hearing the petition, the MHC has asked the state government to reply in a week's time and adjourned the matter to next week. Meanwhile, TASMAC liquor shops are one of the major sources of revenue for the government.

READ | Rahul Gandhi's Defaulters Question Photographed; Fiery Debate With MoS Anurag Thakur In LS

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal Reviews Measures To Fight Coronavirus; Shuts Malls, Gyms Till March 31

First Published:
