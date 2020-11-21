Biden Approaches Record 80 Million Votes As Trump Refuses To Acknowledge Defeat

The United States President-elect Joe Biden is nearing a record 80 million votes with counting still happening in several states. Joe Biden had already made history after he pocketed the highest number of votes for a presidential winner, but now the Democratic leader is reaching another milestone by approaching 80 million votes, which is a never-seen-before kind of number.

Biden is reported to have 79.6 million votes in his favour as of now and with several states, including Democratic bastions California and New York still counting the ballots, he is likely to surpass the 80 million figure very soon.

Donald Trump has also made it to the record books this election after he managed to win the highest number of votes for a losing candidate in the US presidential polls. Trump has so far won 73.7 million votes in the election and the numbers are continuing to rise day by day with more and more states declaring the results.

Voter turnout in the US Presidential Election 2020 also saw a record jump as it witnessed its best figures since 1908. According to the US Elections Project, turnout stood at 65 percent as of November 19 and it is expected to rise with more ballots coming in every day.

Trump refusing to concede

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to Joe Biden and is challenging the outcome in several states by filing lawsuits. The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in states, where the former vice-president Joe Biden has managed to secure a massive lead, especially in places where Trump had won in 2016. Republican canvassers in several counties are denying to certify the ballots in order to help Trump's efforts to stop or delay results.

Joe Biden was declared the winner on November 7 after several major US media outlets called the presidential races as he raced ahead in Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes to the leading candidate. When Joe Biden won Pennsylvania he was just 6 electoral votes short from the magic 270-mark, which is needed for winning the presidential election in the United States.

