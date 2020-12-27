Joe Biden Warns Of 'devastating Consequence' If Trump Delays COVID-19 Relief Package

US President-elect Joe Biden on December 26, warned of “devastating consequences” if President Donald Trump continued to delay signing a COVID-19 economic relief bill already passed by the Congress. Trump, who is serving his last days in the White House, has repeatedly slammed the $900 million relief package dubbing it as a “disgrace”. In a pre-recorded statement, Trump said he would not accept the bill till appropriate alterations are made.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said in a statement.

I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in “pork”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

However, his demand brings him at loggerheads with Republican majority leader Mich McConnell and House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy, both of who have ruled out the possibility of any stimulus measures. Pointing out at Trump’s “abdication of responsibility”, Biden said that the delay could have “devastating consequences”. Speaking in statistical terms, he said that about 10 million Americans would lose unemployment insurance benefits once the existing government funding expires.

"In just a few days, government funding will expire, putting vital services and paychecks for military personnel at risk. In less than a week, a moratorium on evictions expires, putting millions at risk of being forced from their homes over the holidays."

He also highlighted that a delay in the stimulus package would mean that more small business would perish in the upcoming “dark winter season.”

“Delay means more small businesses won't survive this dark winter because they lack access to the lifeline they need, and Americans face further delays in getting the direct payments they deserve as quickly as possible to help deal with the economic devastation caused by Covid-19," Biden added.

19,430,501 cases

With over 19,430,501 cases, America has been battered by the health crisis. Recently, Joe Biden warned that even after the vaccine rollout, the US can lose "tens of thousands" of more lives due to the deadly coronavirus. Biden received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a hospital in Newark on December 21 (local time). The vaccination process was also broadcasted live on television across the 50 states. With just a month left for his White House inauguration, Biden took the opportunity to urge all Americans to get vaccinated.

