Biden Compares Trump To Hitler's Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels Ahead Of Debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on September 26 compared US President Donald Trump to Hitler's propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, and said that the Republican leader was repeating a lie in the same way the Nazi official did in Germany during the 1930s and 40s. As per Bloomberg, Biden was speaking to MSNBC, where he was asked how he would counter the president's repeated accusation that he is a socialist, to which the former vice-president said that Trump is like Goebbels, he keeps repeating a lie until it becomes common knowledge.

Read: Thousands March In Washington To Pray And Show Trump Support

Who is Joseph Goebbels?

Joseph Goebbels was a Minister of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda from 1933 to 1945 before he succeeded Hitler to become the Chancellor of Germany. After Hitler died by suicide on April 30, 1945, Goebbels was made the head of the country as per the former's wish, however, he remained in the position only for one day as he too killed himself and his family with cyanide poison. Hitler and Goebbels espoused that if a lie is told with confidence and is repeated several times, the people eventually come to believe it as true. Hitler also wrote about it in his book Mein Kampf.

Read: Democrats Outraged At Trump's Nomination Of Barrett For Ginsburg's Seat Before US Election

Biden slams Trump

Biden had once compared Trump to Goebbels during the latter's 2019 impeachment trial. Biden's comment came days before the much-awaited first debate between him and President Donald Trump. Biden, during the interview, had also criticised Trump's pick for the top court. Hours before Trump had announced conservative judge Amy Comey Barrett as his choice to replace Late liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Supreme Court. Biden said that if Amy Comey Barrett is appointed the Supreme Court judge she would strike down the Affordable Care Act.

Read: Biden Urges Senate Not To Vote On Ginsburg's Seat Before Election As Trump Names Barrett

Read: Trump Highlights COVID Impact On Economy, Says 'relationship With China Will Not Be Same'