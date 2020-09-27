Democrats Outraged At Trump's Nomination Of Barrett For Ginsburg's Seat Before US Election

In a coordinated attack, US Democratic party leaders have strongly condemned Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, September 26 (local time). From Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his running mate Kamala Harris to US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all senior members of Trump’s rival party have decried the Republican leader's move that would shift the nation’s highest bench to the conservative side if confirmed.

While Biden said the US Senate should not act until after the next US President is elected, Pelosi noted that during his term at the White House, Trump has continuously attempted to scrap the Affordable Care Act. According to the House Speaker, Barrett’s nomination threatens the destruction of all benefits provided by the act to millions of US citizens. Biden also slammed Barrett as a "jurist with a written track record of disagreeing with the Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act."

Supreme Court decisions affect our everyday lives, and the Constitution was designed to give voters a voice on who makes those decisions.



The Senate shouldn't act until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress.



Americans deserve to be heard. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2020

For four years, President Trump has tried to crush the Affordable Care Act. With his Supreme Court nominee, he is threatening the destruction of every benefit and protection of the ACA, including life-saving protections for 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 26, 2020

The former presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren also joined the Democratic side and said US Presidency is currently held by a man who “spits on our constitution”. She lashed out on Donald Trump for ‘trying’ to hand over the nation’s highest court to 'extremists'. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris not only noted that the nomination would move the Apex Court further right but also strongly opposed the nomination.

The awesome power of the presidency is in the hands of a man who spits on our Constitution. We cannot stand down when Donald Trump tries to hand our highest court – and the rights and liberties of the American people – over to extremists. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 26, 2020

Trump’s hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe. This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans.



I strongly oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2020

A 48-year-old federal appeals court judge, Amy Coney Barrett is popular among the religious conservatives and anti-abortion campaigners. Barret is favoured by the conservatives to fill up the vacant seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who is celebrated as a pioneer of women’s rights. Even though media reports had speculated Trump's nomination of Barrett for the position at the Supreme Court, in a press conference on Saturday he confirmed his choice. Barrett has even served as a clerk on the Supreme Court for Justice Antonin Scalia.

Barrett says she will 'serve' the Americans

In her acceptance remarks, Barrett briefly honoured Ginsburg’s memory and talked about the friendship latter shared with late Justice Scalia. Calling it a “momentous decision”, she pledged to uphold the Supreme Court duties to the best of her ability. Barrett also said that she loves the United States and promised to serve the Americans, not her own circle.

"I fully understand that this is a momentous decision for a president, and if the Senate does me the honour of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability," Barrett said. "I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution. I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court."

"I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my own circle and certainly not for my own sake. I would assume this role to serve you," she added.

