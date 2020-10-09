Biden Ducks Question On Court-packing, Says Will Answer 'when The Election Is Over'

Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on October 8 said that he will answer the question on court-packing after the election is over. Biden, while campaigning with Senator Kamala Harris in Arizona, said that he doesn't want the newspaper headlines to be filled with his court-packing comments at a time when election campaigning is at its peak. Biden was asked to reveal his opinion about increasing the strength of the bench in the Supreme Court. Biden and Harris, both had ducked the question on court-packing during their respective presidential debates as well.

What is court-packing?

Court-packing is referred to as increasing the size of the bench in the US Supreme Court by passing a law. The Democrats are considering court-packing to increase the liberal numbers in the top court, which is currently controlled by Conservatives with a 5-3 majority. In the United States, Supreme Court judges serve for life, which is why Democrats are furious because they fear the Conservatives will continue to hold the majority for another 40-50 years unless the judges resign, die, or are impeached by the Congress.

After the recent death of liberal judge Ruth Badger Ginsburg, US President Donald Trump moved to nominate conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late justice. The move will see Republicans secure a 6-3 majority in the apex court. This has made the Democrats uncomfortable, who are now pushing for the Senate vote after the election in hope that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will win the November 3 poll.

US Supreme Court judges are nominated by the president and then the Senate votes to appoint them. Trump had recently asked his close ally and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus on organising a vote before the election. The Republicans have a majority in the Senate as well, which would mean if the vote occurs, Amy Coney Barrett will be appointed judge to the Supreme Court.

