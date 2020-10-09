Trump To Hold Campaign Rally In Florida On Oct 10, Doctor Says He Can Resume Public Events

US President Donald Trump said that he would resume campaigning on October 10 in Florida, followed by another reelection rally in Pennsylvania the night after he received a green signal from the doctors that he can “return to public engagements”. In an interview with US broadcaster Fox, Trump expressed the intentions of holding these public rallies even as the detail of his last coronavirus negative diagnosis remain unclear.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, shaken by the US President’s conduct has pushed for a new bill to determine whether he can still continue his job in the office as usual after testing positive for COVID-19. Pelosi, determined to evoke Section four of the 25th Amendment, will unveil a plan in days ahead to probe the president's capacity to carry out duties in the Oval Office depending on his fitness.

Speaking on October 8, US President Donald Trump said in a televised address that he was determined to return to his campaign trail now that he has made it out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center post a three-day hospitalization feeling “great”. Trump credited his desire of conducting a public rally to his “good health,” as he told reporter Sean Hannity that he was going to try doing a rally because it’s “incredible what’s going on” and he feels so good.

Completed course of therapy

In a public memo released earlier by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said, "Saturday will be day 10 since Trump’s diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.” Further, Conley said that President had completed the course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians, he was administered polyclonal antibodies, antiviral drug remdesivir, and the steroid dexamethasone, and can safely return to duties as usual.

