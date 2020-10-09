Trump Hammered Online After Netizens Speculate Use Of Green Screen In Video Address

Shortly after US President Donald Trump posted a video address on Twitter, netizens speculated that he might have been using a green screen for the background of White House in his video.

In his video message shared on Twitter, Trump stood against the backdrop of the White House and the lawn, and spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the country. Noticing the outlines of the President against the background viewers suspected that he might be using a green screen for the White House background.

TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/38DbQtUxEu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

"In the upper right corner, we can see that the background is a loop. You're standing in front of a green screen. But the colourist got you looking better, so thank them!" said a Twitter user, John August.

If Trump is so healthy, why does it look like this video was filmed in front of a green screen? https://t.co/ZAmqd3YwMK — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 8, 2020

Another user, Rodney Caston tweeted asking if Trump is fine using a green screen to appear on the south lawn, why can't he do the same to appear at the debate. Trump has refused to take part in the second presidential debate against Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden if held virtually.

"At first I thought people were being conspiratorial, but this is definitely shot in front of a green screen. Watch the upper right and left quadrants and how the tree movement is on a loop. Why are they so bad at everything?" a Rex Huppke wrote.

2/ Trump faked this video released today. It’s shot in front of a green screen, the background is fake & on 3-second loop. Is Trump so unwell that he can’t even step outside to film a video?



Attached is zoomed in video of the bushes to the right. On loop. pic.twitter.com/cVIUTu3qSk — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 8, 2020

Netizens use #TrumpGreenScreen

Within minutes of Trump's video address, Twitterati started using the hashtag #TrumpGreenScreen. Another user, Bill Carter, pointed out that Trump's "blessing from God" video earlier was also shot in front of a green screen, and not outside in the rose garden. Although some people stated that the President was not standing against a green screen. Raphael Stephens, a video producer stated that he did not think that was a green screen, adding that it looked like natural sunlight and that Trump was squinting as well.

I can't believe I'm doing this again... But NO Trump isn't shot against a green screen in the White House lawn video.



The background ISN'T looping - here is a gif of the first frame and last frame - look at the shadow of the columns in the background. pic.twitter.com/rHhD4vasJH — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) October 8, 2020

In the video, Trump said he will ensure that Americans receive the same experimental medication from Regeneron soon. The medicine was given to him as a part of the Covid-19 treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that too free of cost.

"I want to get you the same care that I got, I got incredible treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, with incredible doctors, and this one medicine, in particular, was unbelievable. You are going to get the same medicine, and you are going to get it free, and soon. The medicine is made by a number of companies its totally safe, but it is powerful against this disease," he mentioned.

