Biden, Harris Stress Upon 'universal Message Of Compassion' In Guru Nanak Jayanti Message

On November 30, US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice Presidential-elect Kamala Harris extended warm wishes on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The democrat leaders lauded the universal message of compassion and unity that was preached by the founder of Sikhism, adding that the precious teachings can help the Americans ‘heal as a nation.’

In a joint statement, Biden and Harris said that on an auspicious day of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, "let us all remind ourselves the timeless message of compassion and unity that can inspire and help us heal as people and as a nation."

The former California senator and the former US Vice President sent those who were celebrating the day in the US, in India, and across the world their "warmest greetings". Highlighting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, Biden and Harris said, that lessons about spiritual enlightenment, service to humanity, and moral integrity have helped the followers of Sikhism and others battle the challenging times of the pandemic.

"We are grateful to all of the Sikh Americans who continue to stand by their neighbours as essential workers of the pandemic, and who open their hearts and community kitchens in their gurdwaras to prepare, serve, and deliver countless meals for people most in need," the two said in an official statement.

The politicians also hailed the spirit of Sikhs, saying, "During the summer of protest, we saw Sikhs of all ages marching peacefully for racial and gender equality, religious pluralism, and fidelity to truth and justice — core tenets of the Sikh faith and central to who we all are as Americans."

PM of Canada extends 'greetings'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau also wished the Sikhs and those observing the day around the globe in an official statement. "This year, as we continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, those teachings have never been more important," Trudeau stressed, lauding the tenet of Sikhism. "Whether it is supporting a local charity, being there for neighbours, or helping those who are more vulnerable, Sikh Canadians continue to show selfless service," he added.

