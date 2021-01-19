New Radicals Reunite After 22 Years To Perform At Biden's 'Virtual Inauguration Parade'

For the first time in 22 years, the American alternative rock band New Radicals will come together to perform LIVE at the Virtual Inauguration Parade for the oath ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. According to the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s release, announcing the programming to honour the US inaugural Traditions, a ‘Virtual Parade Across America’ has been organised by Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) where the long-dormant band from 1998 will perform the soundtrack “You Get What You Give” for the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s walk-on during the parade. The hit single had resurfaced during Biden-Harris 2020 campaign trail for Vice President-elect’s husband during his rallies.

Read: Donald Trump To Hold Early Sendoff At Military Base Hours Before Biden Takes Oath

“If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time,” frontman Gregg Alexander said in a statement. “America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of the song this world is gonna pull through,” he added.

We're taking you on a Parade Across America! 🇺🇸



Join us on January 20 at 3:15pm ET, featuring @tonygoldwyn, Jon Stewart, New Radicals, @AndraDayMusic, Olympic athletes, and everyday American heroes. https://t.co/32suUKgppP pic.twitter.com/Gccx4SzqhG — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 19, 2021

Beau's 'military service honour'

Biden family is known to have a deep inclination for the band New Radicals, as Biden wrote in his memoir Promise Me, Dad, that the single You Get What You Give became the Biden family’s theme song after his son Beau played it repeatedly amid his battle with cancer. “During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals,” Biden wrote in his book. He added, “Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most – I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are: This whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be ok, follow your heart.”

Read: Joe Biden To Propose 8-year Citizenship Path For Immigrants

Meanwhile the band’s frontman said in a statement that performing the song after such a long time was a huge honour for the band members as it signified “deep respect” for Beau’s military service. He added that the song fuelled for high hopes for the unity and normalcy that Joe Biden and Kamala will bring in this time of crisis. The official swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 20, which will include a Pass in Review on the East Front of the Capitol, a Presidential Escort to the White House, and a virtual parade across America.

Read: Biden Administration Dismisses Trump's Announcement Of Lifting Travel Ban

Read: Biden Has Set Sky-high Expectations. Can He Meet Them?