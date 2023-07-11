US President Joe Biden inadvertently spilled a military secret on live television, adding yet another oops-moment to what now seems to be a giant list. In a conversation with CNN that aired on Sunday, Biden elucidated the reason that his administration decided to arm Ukraine with cluster bombs.

But it appears as if he went too much into detail, revealing that the US military has a dearth of 155 mm artillery ammunition rounds. "This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it. And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to – not permanently – but to allow for this transition period while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians," he said.

Social media users react to Biden's big blunder

His revelation went viral on social media, garnering outrage as some users wondered why a president would announce a shortage of weapons in an interview for the world to find out. "Joe Biden broadcasting to the world that the US is low on 155mm shells. Moron. Does Biden not care that our adversaries in China are listening?" remarked one user on Twitter.

"Why would the @WhiteHouse and @JoeBiden announce to the world we are running low on ammunition, remember this is all taking place at the same time China is flying spy balloons and building spy locations in Cuba?" wrote another. A third user added, "Biden is an idiot. He just told the world that the US is low on 155 Howitzer rounds. It’s unbelievable how incompetent and weak minded this guy is. Can you imagine the outrage of Trump had said something like this?"

The backlash comes on the heels of Washington's controversial decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv. Because the weapons are banned in over 100 countries for causing civilian casualties, the move received condemnation from world leaders as well as American politicians.