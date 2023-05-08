US President Joe Biden amplified his call for gun control bills on Sunday after a shooting rampage rocked a mall in Texas a day before, killing eight people and the gunman. In a statement released on the official website of the White House, the president said that GOP members of Congress can no longer address rising gun violence in the country with a simple "shrug" or "tweeted thoughts and prayers".

He exhorted Congress to pass legislation that puts a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Furthermore, he emphasised the need to conduct comprehensive background checks, have safe storage for such weapons, and eradicate the immunity held by gun manufacturers. "I will sign it immediately," he assured, adding that "we need nothing less to keep our streets safe".

"Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts," the POTUS said.

A brief look at the Texas mall shooting

On Saturday, an assailant identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia fatally shot eight people at a mall in the city of Allen before being gunned down by a police officer. Garcia, who died in the event, was later found to be an ardent consumer of neo-Nazi and white supremacist content and the operator of several accounts on social media, according to Sky News.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also condemned the "devastating" shooting on Sunday and said that gun violence can only come to an end once mental health is paid attention to. "There has been a dramatic increase in the amount of anger and violence that's taking place in America," he said. "We are working to address that anger and violence by going to his root cause, which is addressing the mental health problems behind it," the Republican said.

To pay homage to the victims, Biden ordered the American flag to be flown at half-staff at his official residence and upon all public buildings, ground, military posts, navy stations, and navy vessels until the sun sets on May 11. "I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," he ordered.