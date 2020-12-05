'Worst Economic Crisis': Biden Calls US Jobs Report 'grim', Says Urgent Action Needed

As the pandemic situation in the US continues to worsen, President-elect Joe Biden stressed that the latest job report was “grim” and the economy was “stalling”. Although the top democrat said that that he was “encouraged” by Senate’s effort to get a $900 billion relief package approved, he said that it was not enough. “Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people. But any package passed in the lame-duck session is not enough. ... Congress will need to act again in January,” the 77-year old said.

'Worst economic crisis'

Admitting that Americans were in the middle of “the worst economic crisis”, he said that there was no time to lose. Elaborating further, he said that if counter efforts are started now, they could build back a better future. Talking about job crisis, he stressed that gap had widened not because people were not joining in but because more people were dropping out.

As per the November jobs report released by the US Department of Labor, approximately 245,000 new jobs were added, lowest in seven months. In addendum, it revealed that the employment rate plummeted to 6.7 per cent. Non-farm payrolls also grew by just 245,000 during the month for the smallest number since April’s record.

Biden and Harris will then be sworn in as the next US President and Vice-President on January 20, 2021. Biden has promised to suspend all executive orders by Trump as soon as he takes over. The former vice-president is also likely to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement as soon as he takes charge. However, the priority will be the handling of COVID-19 pandemic and deployment of a safe and effective vaccine.

Biden, who defeated Donald Trump and is to be sworn in as the 46th US President, told reporters on December 4 that his inauguration day may not have millions of people on the mall and that there might not be the usual "gigantic" inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.