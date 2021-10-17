Biden Says Being Cop In US Is 'harder Than It's Ever Been' Post Capitol Breach Incident

US President Joe Biden, along with his administration team, gathered at the Capitol to address the 40th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Saturday, October 16. Where Biden lauded the efforts of police officers and said, "it's harder than ever been" to be a police officer in America, citing January 6, 2021, Capitol breach incident. Biden also spoke about those officers who died in the line of duty and promised to provide more resources to law enforcement officers to carry out the task efficiently.

While addressing the event, Biden said, "We expect everything from you and it’s beyond the capacity of anyone to meet those total expectations." He further stated that "being a cop today is one hell of a lot harder than it’s ever been". According to various media reports, many high-ranked officers were also present at the event including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and first lady Jill Biden.

President Biden: "It's a hard time to be a police officer in America. I just want to make sure you have the tools to be the partners and the protectors whom communities need." pic.twitter.com/Pg6xXjNVCW — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2021

Biden paid tribute to 491 law enforcement officers who died while working in the last 2 years and said law enforcement officers worked to uphold the political system of the country during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol Hill when Trump supporters stormed the building while the election procedure was going on. He further stated, "Nine months ago, your brothers and sisters thwarted an unconstitutional and fundamentally un-American attack on our nation’s values and our votes."

"Because of you, democracy survived. Because of these men and women, we avoided a catastrophe, but their heroism came at a cost to you and your families," as quoted by the Associated Press.

Biden also spoke about the heavy burden faced by police officers and discarded the "defund the police" movement, promising all the officers "more resources" and power to perform their duty well. During the event, Biden spoke on multiple issues related to security officials including his agenda on gun violence, the George Floyd case which happened in Minneapolis, and the police overhaul bill. He expressed concerns for all officers present before him and mentioned the names of the three constable deputies who lost their lives at a Houston bar while performing their duty.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)