Joe Biden Says He 'would Shut Down Country' To Curb COVID-19 If Experts Recommended

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reportedly said that he will be prepared to do whatever, including shutting the country down, to save lives amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to an international media outlet, Biden, who has been critical about Trump administration’s COVID-19 handling, said that he would do whatever it takes to save lives. He added that if the experts recommended shutting down the country he would shut it down.

Biden said, “I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.”

He added that if scientists recommended shutting down the country, “I would shut it down”.

Biden, who accepted his Democratic White House nomination on August 20, has repeatedly slammed Trump and his administration over the handling of coronavirus crisis. America is the worst affected country in the world, with over five million COVID-19 infections recorded to date.

In his Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech, Biden had said that Trump has ‘cloaked’ America in darkness for much too long. He accused the US President of having ‘failed’ in his most basic duty to the nation by mishandling coronavirus pandemic. In his speech, the 77-year-old pointed to the public health emergency and the severe economic fallout amid pandemic.

Furthermore, he went to on vow to unite an America torn by the crisis. He vowed to heal a country crippled by a deadly pandemic and economic catastrophe. He attacked Trump and said that he is a president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cosies up to dictators and fan the flames of hate and division.

Pence counterattacks Democrats’ criticism

Meanwhile, following the four-night DNC, US Vice President on Friday launched the Republican counterattack to the criticism. While speaking to an international media outlet, Pence countered that Democrats are offering a vision for the country that would crush the economy and promote the kind of policies that will result in more violence. Pence reportedly countered that Democrats painted a grim picture of America. He added that most of the convention was ‘an ad hominem attack’ on the President.

(With AP inputs)

