During the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, the United States President Joe Biden apologised on Monday to other international leaders for the Trump government's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, stating that the US move had set the nation behind on its climate targets. Citing President Biden, CNN reported, “I guess I shouldn't apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States -- the last administration pulled out of the Paris accord. It put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit."

After taking charge of the office in January, President Biden indicated that the US will rejoin the Paris Accords. The Former US President Donald Trump announced the US's departure from the agreement in 2019, but it didn't go into force until November 2020. Further, after Biden took charge, the United States has again officially joined the accord earlier this year.

In the conference, Biden remarked that the people of America, four to five years ago were not at all convinced about climate change to be genuine. As per CNN, Biden added, “Well, they have, as they say in southern parts of my state, 'seen the lord.' They've seen what's happened back home. The incredible changes that are taking place. And they're now finally ... seeing the sense of urgency that you all are.”

US President comments about controlling climate change

Furthermore, Biden presented an appeal and a warning to world leaders to take decisive action on climate change in his earlier opening statement at the conference. The President even told the gathering that he is trying to inspire other nations to take actions to reduce emissions and keep global warming in control.

Biden further added that if all the nations work together, then it will be possible to keep the target of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within range. The Glasgow summit, he added, must be the beginning of a decade of commitment and creativity to safeguard other nations' common future.

The US would reveal new efforts during the conference to show the nation's commitment to delivering novel ideas across different sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, and deforestation, according to Biden.

The US would also unveil a long-term plan, publish a new adaptation statement, and would announce a commitment with the European Union to cut methane emissions by approximately 30% by the end of the decade. The President also discussed his current attempts to address the climate catastrophe through his social safety net and infrastructure projects

(Image: AP)