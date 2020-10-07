Biden Slams Trump For Ending COVID Stimulus Talks, Says He 'turned His Back' On Americans

As US President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with Democrats over a COVID-19 relief bill, his presidential rival Joe Biden criticised him for abandoning Americans in the midst of a pandemic. Trump, on October 7, said that he has told his administration’s negotiators to stop the coronavirus stimulus talks with Democrats until after the November 3 Presidential election.

As his declaration ended an ongoing push to send trillions of dollars relief to Americans as the outbreak rampages through the country and the economic struggles to recover from the virus-related shutdowns, Biden said that the President had ‘turned his back’ on the American people.

In two separate Twitter post, Biden said, “Make no mistake: if you are out of work, if your business is closed, if your child's school is shut down, if you are seeing layoffs in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of that - none of it - matters to him”.

The President turned his back on you. pic.twitter.com/oeI8dck2LL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

READ: Pelosi Slams Trump Over Stimulus Talks Suspension; Says 'he Refuses To Give Help To Poor'

READ: Michelle Obama Goes After Trump In New Video

Trump says Pelosi is not negotiating in ‘good faith’

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke for an hour about a relief package on Monday and planned to discuss a possible agreement again Tuesday. However, the President mentioned that he had rejected the request of Nancy Pelosi, who had asked for an amount of USD 2.4 trillion to bailout Democratic states. He further went on to say that she is not negotiating in good faith.

"Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bail out poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith," Trumps said in a tweet.

The President said he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus full time on confirming Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, which Senate Republicans have pushed to do before the election amid several Covid-19 cases within their ranks.

...@senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

READ: Trump Halts COVID-19 Relief Talks Until After Election

READ: Trump Says He Has Authorised Declassification Of Documents Related To Russian 'hoax'