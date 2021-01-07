Biden Slams Trump Supporters For Capitol 'insurrection', Calls It 'assault On Democracy'

US president-elect Joe Biden condemned the Capitol invading as "insurrection" after the pro-Trump supporters stormed into the US Capitol Hill pounding on the doors, smashing glasses and ensuing violence to disrupt the electoral certification process. Denouncing the chaos and violence, Biden called out at the outgoing US president Donald Trump to appear on national television and address the mob. "This is not dissent. It's a disorder. It borders on sedition. And it must end now," Biden told the Americans

"Our democracy's under unprecedented assault," Biden said in a televised address in Wilmington, expressing outrage outside his home state of Delaware. "The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America," he stressed, adding that the DC riots were “an assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times”. The 78-year-old Democrat candidate spoke as National guards and the DC police attempted to bring the chaotic situation under control, clearing headquarters for the Republican National Committee after they found a pipe bomb outside.

“Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now,” Biden asserted, as reports of armed militia storming into the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan emerged and security forces scrambled to clampdown the area under curfew.

Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile. To preserve it requires people of good will, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to pursuit of power and personal interest at any cost, but to the common good. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2021

Through war and strife, America has endured much. And we will endure here and prevail now. pic.twitter.com/OvNOV0ogWG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

Our way is plain: It is the way of democracy — of lawfulness, and of respect — respect for each other, and for our nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

One woman fatally shot, 4 total deaths

As the US president-elect addressed the nation at 4 pm on the US east coast, armed forces deployed, were seen rushing inside the Capitol building in the footages where rioters took control of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Stills from the violent standoff between armed guards and pro-Trump supporters appeared LIVE on television. As per the reports a woman was fatally shot, at least four were dead, as the DC police struggled to restrict mob outside the doors of Chambers and detonate bomb retrieved along the wall of the RNC headquarters. Meanwhile, former Republican President George W. Bush condemned the rioting and violence, reiterating Biden's appeal, appalled by the "reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election."

