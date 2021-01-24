Biden Talks To Mexican President, Discusses Reversing 'draconian' Immigration Policies

The United States is mulling to reverse the Donald Trump admiration’s immigration approach while working on policies that address the causes of immigration, the White House said. On January 23, American President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador wherein he stated firm resolve to reverse Trump’s "draconian immigration policies". Since his election, Trump had staunchly opposed illegal immigrants and had taken severe measures to stop them including the construction of a dividing wall between the two countries. According to a readout of the telephonic conversation, both the leaders discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, particularly regional migration. Biden who had promised to address illegal immigration outlined his plan to reduce migration by addressing its cause, increasing resettlement capacity and lawful alternative pathways, improving border processes reversing the previous administration’s draconian immigration policies.

Conversamos con el presidente Biden, fue amable y respetuoso. Tratamos asuntos relacionados con la migración, el #COVID19 y la cooperación para el desarrollo y el bienestar. Todo indica que serán buenas las relaciones por el bien de nuestros pueblos y naciones. pic.twitter.com/QEVK4UgFuo — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 23, 2021

COVID grips North America

In addendum, both the leader also agreed to curb the spread of coronavirus which has paralyzed the continents of North America. According to the latest official tally, the caseload of the US rose to 25 million while that of Mexico increased to 417 thousand. As of January 24, a total of 417 thousand people have died in the US, while over 149 thousand fatalities have been reported in Mexico.

Read: Mexico's New Single-day Record For COVID-19

Read: Biden Calls Canada's Trudeau, Mexico's López Obrador

Soon after assuming office, Biden kickstarted the policies of his administration by signing at least 17 orders and actions to dismiss the policies of his predecessor Trump. As per reports, Biden’s aims to end Trump’s controversial ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries. Additionally, it also aims to suspend the construction of the border wall that was Trump’s major agenda throughout his four-year presidency that ended at noon on January 20. Trump believed that the construction of a wall throughout the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

Read: Mexico's Leader Takes New Shot At Twitter In Continuing Spat

Read: Biden To End Trump's 'Muslim Travel Ban', Suspend US-Mexico Border Wall Construction