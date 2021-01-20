Biden To End Trump's 'Muslim Travel Ban', Suspend US-Mexico Border Wall Construction

The 46th US President-elect Joe Biden, who will be inaugurated into the White House within few hours, has planned to kickstart the policies of his administration by signing at least 17 orders and actions to dismiss the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump. As per reports, Biden’s Day 1’s move will end Trump’s controversial ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and suspend the construction of the border wall that was Trump’s major agenda throughout his four-year presidency that ends at noon on January 20. Trump believed that the constriction of a wall throughout the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

Biden has repeatedly indicated that he would undo a lot of policies introduced by Donald Trump. Apart from joining the Paris climate accord that Trump abandoned, Biden is also planning on revoking the controversial travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries. Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, circulated a memo stating that during the first 10 days in office, the new US administration will launch few reversals on policies implemented by US President Donald Trump.

The ban was introduced by Trump in 2017 when he acquired the office prohibiting people of predominantly Muslim countries from entering the States. However, the order was reworked numerous times as it faced many legal challenges. Meanwhile, Biden is expected to enhance COVID-19 restrictions along with allowing people to gain citizenship. Reportedly, soon-to-be the 46th US President plans to introduce a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration aiming to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the United States without legal status.

Biden administration to keep COVID-19 travel ban

US President-elect Joe Biden’s spokesperson on January 19 quickly dismissed outgoing US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he made on Monday about lifting the COVID-19 travel ban on tourists arriving from Europe and Brazil. Taking to Twitter, the Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki has said that it was “not the time” to lift restrictions especially when the surge of COVID-19 in the country. Instead, she informed that the incoming administration is planning on enhancing the public health measures to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus.

“On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26," wrote Psaki. "In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Psaki added. Trump on Monday said in a statement he would lift the travel ban on Europe and Brazil while the restrictions for tourists from China and Iran would remain in place.

