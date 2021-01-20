Donald Trump Departs From White House For One Last Time, Skips Joe Biden's Inauguration

Donald Trump’s era in Washington is over as he has left the White House for the last time as the President. According to CNN, Trump and his wife Melania are being flown in Marin One to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he will be holding of a “sending off” ceremony, which was due to start at 8:00am (local time). During his departure, the outgoing President spoke to reporters and said that it was “great honour” for him to serve the country.

According to reports, Trump emerged the White House and strode across the South Lawn to board Marine One. He said, “It’s been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime”. A red carpet was placed on the tarmac for him to walk as he boarded the plane. Four US Army cannons were set up for a 21-gun salute.

Trump to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort

Trump will fly to his private Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida aboard the Air Force One jumbo jet, for the last time in a presidential capacity. This implies that both Trump and his wife Melania Trump will be around 1,000 miles away from the White House and Capitol when Biden will be taking over. After which the Air Force One will be at the disposal of the 46th US President.

On January 19, Trump had also delivered a farewell speech, where he failed to mention his successor Joe Biden and just referred to the incoming government as "new administration". In his 20-minute address, Trump did not mention Biden a single time, while he also shied away from acknowledging the Democratic leader's win in the presidential election. Although, the 45th President did wish success to the "new administration" as he extended his best wishes.

