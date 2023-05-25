US President Joe Biden appeared to have gotten to work as soon as Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential bid, mocking the White House hopeful for an announcement that came riddled with tech issues. DeSantis opted to make the announcement during a Twitter Spaces event with CEO Elon Musk, a decision that would draw mockery from the President of the United States just hours later.

The Twitter event came plagued with glitches that disrupted the audio. David Sacks, one of the moderators of the event, cited the occurrence of the large number of participants “melting the servers". For Biden, this was an ideal opportunity to strike. Taking to his Twitter, the president shared a link to his donation page and wrote: “This link works.”

Biden shares clip mocking DeSantis

But this wasn't all. The 80-year-old then went on to poke fun at the Florida governor's agenda through a 16-second video. "No matter what happens, you can hear Ron DeSantis’ agenda loud and clear," read the caption. Despite being rather short, the clip managed to contain some of the most controversial stances that DeSantis has shared in the recent past.

"How do you feel about extreme abortion ban?" read the text, as DeSantis' voice was heard saying: "That was something we were very proud to do." The screen then displayed the text, "Would you cut Social Security and medicare," along with a video of the governor stating: "So I would embrace proposals like Paul Ryan offered."

No matter what happens, you can hear Ron DeSantis’ agenda loud and clear. pic.twitter.com/5QmgvfiTgQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 25, 2023

The video then reached its climax with a text that read: "Can you launch a presidential campaign." Answering that question is glitchy audio of DeSantis saying "I am not a candidate," as a video of him bursting into laughter appeared. With nearly two million views, Biden's video did not only mock DeSantis but warned the Republican that locking horns with the POTUS in next year's elections could come at the cost of turning into the internet's newest laughingstock.