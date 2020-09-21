Joe Biden Urges Republican Senators To Not Push Through Ginsburg's Replacement

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called on more Republican senators to oppose the attempt to push through the replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court justice, a progressive icon, passed away on September 18, leaving a vacant position in the top court. US President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell want to speed up the process of nomination.

The US constitution bestows all rights and absolute power to the president to nominate a citizen to the powerful Supreme Court as one of the 9 justices. With around 40 days ahead of the elections, Trump has desired to fast-forward through established timelines and make the nomination of a conservative judge.

“We win an election and those are the consequences...We have a lot of time. We have plenty of time. We're talking about January 20th," he told a North Carolina rally amid chants of “Fill that seat”.

'Abuse of power'

In a televised plea to Republican senators, Biden asked them to uphold constitutional duty and conscience while voting on Trump’s “abuse of power.” Republicans dominate the Senate with 53-47 and Biden needs at least four GOP members to oppose the nomination of Ginsburg’s successor before November elections.

“If I win this election, President Trump’s nominee should be withdrawn and as the new president I should be the one to nominate Justice Ginsburg’s successor,” said Biden.

Lisa Murkowski, a Republican senator from Alaska, joined Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in opposing Trump’s effort to fill the vacancy before presidential elections. The vote of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who voted against Trump on one count of impeachment, could play a key role in the ferocious manoeuvring by both sides. Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas gave a practical reason to name Supreme Court judge before elections, saying the nine-member court must be full if called upon to decide the outcome of a disputed presidential election.

