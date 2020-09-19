Joe Biden Says November 'elected President' Should Pick The Justice For Senate

As the political tensions soar between Dems and Republicans to fill for the US Supreme Court Justice position after the demise of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on September 18 took a more unyielding stance on a replacement. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Biden said, “the voters should pick the president, and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider”. The comments from the former chair of the US Senate Judiciary Committee came after reports surfaced that President Donald Trump will now pick a nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice in the wake of the untimely death of Ginsburg.

While the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a presser, made it clear that whoever President Trump chose, would get a vote on the floor of the United States Senate, Trump’s political contender Biden, who has presided numerous Supreme Court hearings, raised objections, saying, the Senate must do this with full consideration. Further, he added, that Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for the Americans, was a hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal. Moreover, the appointment of Supreme Court justice has turned to a cord of contention and a political issue as prior to the 87-year-old Ginsburg's death, there was a 5-4 conservative majority in the court, now, with Trump’s replacement, a 6-3 majority will be fixated for several decades.

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader's 'most fervent wish'

In a dictated statement to her granddaughter before her death at her Washington, D.C. home, the Supreme Court justice, who is also America’s legal, cultural and feminist role model had indicated that her “most fervent wish” was that she shouldn’t be replaced until a new president was elected, according to a local US broadcaster ABC's report. However, the US constitution bestows all rights and absolute power to the president to nominate a citizen to the incredibly powerful Supreme Court as one of the 9 justices. The process termed as ‘Confirmation’ involves hearing from the Senate Judiciary Committee to approve the selected candidate’s record and suitability for the position. The Republicans and Democrats committee then votes for recommendations that might confirm or reject President’s nominee. With almost 44 days ahead into the elections, Trump has desired to fast-forward through established timelines and make the nomination of a conservative judge. Although, it hasn’t been made clear who trump’s nominee would be so far.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

