Biden's Inauguration: From Gaga's Outfit To Brooks Hugging, Here Are Some Lighter Moments

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president were inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. Even though the event was scaled down amid security concerns and COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural ceremony, however, did manage to give some cheerful moments. Therefore, listed below are some of the moments which caught netizens' eye:

Bernie Sander sitting alone at inauguration

Bernie Sanders, a one-time competitor of US President Joe Biden, became a “meme-able politician” after an image from his presence at the inauguration ceremony went viral. Sanders was photographed sitting crosslegged, wearing mittens and mask after which his picture became a subject of hilarious posts. Several netizens joked that the Vermont Senator must be in foul mood sitting at his rival’s inauguration, while others pointed out and made fun of his patterned brown wool mittens.

tired of being caught in the tangle of my government pic.twitter.com/a9E4T2wxD9 — JP (@jpbrammer) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden’s super-sized bible

As Joe Biden took his oath of office using Bible that is laden with personal meaning, netizens were quick to react to the size of the holy book. The President’s bible stood out to a lot of people for being as thick as it was and for looking really old. Some even wondered if it was printed in big font to help the 78-year-old leader read it. According to CNN, Biden’s bible was five-inch, i.e., 13 centimetres, thick and it also has been in the Biden family since 1893.

Joe Biden got the Bible Dumbledore kept in the Headmaster’s office pic.twitter.com/OWWCVSHNQ9 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga’s outfit

As Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the inauguration ceremony, her oversized gold dove brooch and red skirt captured the eyes of the spectators. Many mused over her ‘Hunger Games’-inspired outfit that included a floor-length red gown, a long-sleeved black top and matching leather gloves. The pop star’s fashion statement, designed by Schiaparelli was hailed as the perfect outfit to ensure social distancing.

LADY GAGA WEARING HER SOCIAL DISTANCING SKIRT TO THE US PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION 😄 pic.twitter.com/ugZQ3BPtzx — 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗡 (@marcmarasigan) January 20, 2021

A cowboy at the inauguration

Garth Brooks performed a stirring rendition of the classic spiritual "Amazing Grace" during President Biden's inauguration. He was wearing blue jeans and a shiny belt buckle with a black hat at the ceremony. But his outfit wasn’t the reason that caught the attention. The 58-year-old singer made sure to shake hands and hug not only President Biden and VP Harris, but all former presidents and first ladies in attendance as well. While some people noted that Brooks completely forgot about the pandemic, others said that he's running around and hugging everyone is the energy they were “talking into this new ear”.

Highlight of the inauguration - apart from Amanda Gorman - was Garth Brook hugging everyone! — Azadeh Parsapour (@Aparsapour) January 20, 2021

If Garth Brook's mama was black and waiting for him in the car:



"Boy bring your @ss on. You ain't gotta hug EVERYbody. You holding up the inauguration. Keep hugging people and you gone get left."pic.twitter.com/mBlJhYlsJY — Ina (@ReinaObra) January 20, 2021

