Last Updated:

From Outdoor Dining To Live Concert, People Are Fitting Bernie Sanders In Odd Places

An image of US Senator Bernie Sanders sitting in isolation, waiting for the Biden-Harris swearing-in on January 20 has turned into a hilarious meme.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Bernie Sanders

An image of US Senator Bernie Sanders sitting in isolation, waiting for the Biden-Harris swearing-in on January 20 has turned into a hilarious meme. While Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as the Vice President, social media users were quick to make some memes featuring Sanders, even before the inauguration ceremony was over. Sanders was photographed sitting crosslegged, wearing mittens and mask after which his picture became a subject of hilarious posts. 

As Sanders is a former challenger of Biden during the Democratic primaries, many netizens joked that the Vermont Senator must be in foul mood sitting at his rival’s inauguration. Many even pointed out and made fun of his patterned brown wool mittens, but BBC informed that there is a sweet story behind his distinctive winter wear. According to the media outlet, Sanders’ mittens were made by a school teacher from his home state, using repurposed wool sweaters and recycled plastic bottles. However, the wholesome story didn’t stop internet users from making the senator a viral meme. 

Check out some of the most trending posts: 

READ: Joe Biden's Inauguration Was Predicted By 'The Simpsons' Fourteen Years Ago

READ: Dragon Fruit's New Name Triggers Meme Fest; Netizens Share Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

READ: Vegan Restaurant In France Earns Michelin Star; Owner Extends Gratitude

Netizens react to Trump’s departure from WH 

Meanwhile, the meme fest wasn’t complete without poking some fun at outgoing President Donald Trump and his family. As Trump, while bidding goodbye to his Presidency, said that he will be back in some form, his statement triggered memes all over social media as netizens expressed their views on his presidency. From happy GIFs on Trump’s departure to some users calling him a “loser”, netizens flooded the micro-blogging website with some of the most hilarious memes. 

READ: Carjacker Scolds Mom: Woman Steals Car With Toddler Inside, Returns To Lecture Mother

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT