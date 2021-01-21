From Outdoor Dining To Live Concert, People Are Fitting Bernie Sanders In Odd Places

Quick links:
An image of US Senator Bernie Sanders sitting in isolation, waiting for the Biden-Harris swearing-in on January 20 has turned into a hilarious meme. While Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as the Vice President, social media users were quick to make some memes featuring Sanders, even before the inauguration ceremony was over. Sanders was photographed sitting crosslegged, wearing mittens and mask after which his picture became a subject of hilarious posts.
As Sanders is a former challenger of Biden during the Democratic primaries, many netizens joked that the Vermont Senator must be in foul mood sitting at his rival’s inauguration. Many even pointed out and made fun of his patterned brown wool mittens, but BBC informed that there is a sweet story behind his distinctive winter wear. According to the media outlet, Sanders’ mittens were made by a school teacher from his home state, using repurposed wool sweaters and recycled plastic bottles. However, the wholesome story didn’t stop internet users from making the senator a viral meme.
Keep that meme train rolling. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/ulFZUqWjk6— FrankRizzo24 (@RankFrizzo24) January 21, 2021
Ok I'm proud of this one 🤣#BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/9wpOGNu2fm— innochantheumbreon (@Inno_and_Rachel) January 21, 2021
Chairman Sanders overseeing congressional budget #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/UpjhcwWTuG— Sergio :😷=💰4🇺🇸 WS Champion Dodgers ⚾️ #ITFDB (@sgonzalezjr7) January 21, 2021
#TheBreakfastClub #berniesmittens #BernieSanders Can you describe the ruckus, sir? pic.twitter.com/mkOANzctms— Mtn Mama (@critterific) January 21, 2021
bernie sanders social distancing with naruto pic.twitter.com/wrsb7COjuP— Selim 🇹🇷 Cw: Bleach (@VintageManga) January 21, 2021
Bernie Sanders = King of Pride Rock pic.twitter.com/WjsRbnZFaA— Heem’s Memes (@heems_memes) January 21, 2021
My favorite ones are the paintings. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/16BD2h5QSa— Drewid (@midwestfilmbuff) January 21, 2021
Whoever made this one is genius. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/k26AKbqvkS— Berni (@ScentsbyBerni) January 21, 2021
y’all always knew @BernieSanders was the 4th sis pic.twitter.com/OeJOqdsUvh— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) January 21, 2021
There’s a lot of these and they are all cracking me up. ❤️ @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/W3Wm6wEMFD— Angela Kinsey🍩 (@AngelaKinsey) January 21, 2021
#BernieSanders is also making history— Wong guy (@s0metingWong) January 21, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nGCMHhBQwl
Meanwhile, the meme fest wasn’t complete without poking some fun at outgoing President Donald Trump and his family. As Trump, while bidding goodbye to his Presidency, said that he will be back in some form, his statement triggered memes all over social media as netizens expressed their views on his presidency. From happy GIFs on Trump’s departure to some users calling him a “loser”, netizens flooded the micro-blogging website with some of the most hilarious memes.
TRUMP IS GONE! WE HAVE PREVAILED! SEND ME ALL OF THE MEMES, GIFS AND VIDEOS IN THE LAND! pic.twitter.com/ABFl8FqE70— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 20, 2021
More people attended my son's Elementary School graduation then came to see Donald Trump off this morning. pic.twitter.com/Hv2grbUHkv— Red (@Redpainter1) January 20, 2021
RIP Trump... He never got out of the meme😢 pic.twitter.com/kezcs2JzT3— Maxmoefoe Burner (@MaxmoefoeBurner) January 20, 2021
