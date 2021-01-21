From Outdoor Dining To Live Concert, People Are Fitting Bernie Sanders In Odd Places

An image of US Senator Bernie Sanders sitting in isolation, waiting for the Biden-Harris swearing-in on January 20 has turned into a hilarious meme. While Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as the Vice President, social media users were quick to make some memes featuring Sanders, even before the inauguration ceremony was over. Sanders was photographed sitting crosslegged, wearing mittens and mask after which his picture became a subject of hilarious posts.

As Sanders is a former challenger of Biden during the Democratic primaries, many netizens joked that the Vermont Senator must be in foul mood sitting at his rival’s inauguration. Many even pointed out and made fun of his patterned brown wool mittens, but BBC informed that there is a sweet story behind his distinctive winter wear. According to the media outlet, Sanders’ mittens were made by a school teacher from his home state, using repurposed wool sweaters and recycled plastic bottles. However, the wholesome story didn’t stop internet users from making the senator a viral meme.

Check out some of the most trending posts:

Chairman Sanders overseeing congressional budget #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/UpjhcwWTuG — Sergio :😷=💰4🇺🇸 WS Champion Dodgers ⚾️ #ITFDB (@sgonzalezjr7) January 21, 2021

READ: Joe Biden's Inauguration Was Predicted By 'The Simpsons' Fourteen Years Ago

bernie sanders social distancing with naruto pic.twitter.com/wrsb7COjuP — Selim 🇹🇷 Cw: Bleach (@VintageManga) January 21, 2021

Bernie Sanders = King of Pride Rock pic.twitter.com/WjsRbnZFaA — Heem’s Memes (@heems_memes) January 21, 2021

READ: Dragon Fruit's New Name Triggers Meme Fest; Netizens Share Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

There’s a lot of these and they are all cracking me up. ❤️ @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/W3Wm6wEMFD — Angela Kinsey🍩 (@AngelaKinsey) January 21, 2021

READ: Vegan Restaurant In France Earns Michelin Star; Owner Extends Gratitude

Netizens react to Trump’s departure from WH

Meanwhile, the meme fest wasn’t complete without poking some fun at outgoing President Donald Trump and his family. As Trump, while bidding goodbye to his Presidency, said that he will be back in some form, his statement triggered memes all over social media as netizens expressed their views on his presidency. From happy GIFs on Trump’s departure to some users calling him a “loser”, netizens flooded the micro-blogging website with some of the most hilarious memes.

TRUMP IS GONE! WE HAVE PREVAILED! SEND ME ALL OF THE MEMES, GIFS AND VIDEOS IN THE LAND! pic.twitter.com/ABFl8FqE70 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 20, 2021

More people attended my son's Elementary School graduation then came to see Donald Trump off this morning. pic.twitter.com/Hv2grbUHkv — Red (@Redpainter1) January 20, 2021

RIP Trump... He never got out of the meme😢 pic.twitter.com/kezcs2JzT3 — Maxmoefoe Burner (@MaxmoefoeBurner) January 20, 2021

READ: Carjacker Scolds Mom: Woman Steals Car With Toddler Inside, Returns To Lecture Mother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.