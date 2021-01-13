Black Vault Makes 'entire' CIA-related UFO Documents Available For Download

The US Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) "entire" publicly available UFO-related documents are now available for download. The Black Vault has released the documents on its website, which is now available for down in converted/searchable PDF format and also in its original state. This comes days after the US Congress mandated relevant agencies to share a report on UFO sightings within 180 days since the passage of the Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA), a provision part of the recently passed National Defense Authorization Act and COVID-19 relief package.

1/ In this CIA #UFO document, the Assistant Deputy Director for Science & Technology (A/DDS&T) was shown SOMETHING related to a UFO that was hand carried to him. He decided he would personally look into it, and after, he gave advice on moving forward. That advice is classified. pic.twitter.com/PyVEr3zCny — 🇺🇸 T̷h̷e̷ ̷B̷l̷a̷c̷k̷ ̷V̷a̷u̷l̷t̷ 🇺🇸 (@blackvaultcom) January 8, 2021

2/ For the past nearly two years, I have an open "Mandatory Declassification Review" request to HOPEFULLY get some of these redactions lifted, so we can see what was hand delivered, and what his advice may be. (Getting names is likely a long shot.) — 🇺🇸 T̷h̷e̷ ̷B̷l̷a̷c̷k̷ ̷V̷a̷u̷l̷t̷ 🇺🇸 (@blackvaultcom) January 8, 2021

The Black Vault is run by John Greenewald Jr., who has filed various Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests over the years to get access to these CIA-related UFO documents. In mid-2020, The Black Vault purchased a CD-ROM collection of UFO documents to make sure it has a complete record of CIA-related UFO documents. CIA made the contents of the original CD-ROM UFO-related documents available to The Black Vault in the multi-page .tif files format, which was not searchable and was useless for research purposes. So, Greenewald Jr. scanned thousands of pages of documents to make them in searchable PDF format.

"Although the CIA claims this is their 'entire' collection, there may be no way to entirely verify that. Research by The Black Vault will continue to see if there are additional documents still uncovered within the CIA’s holdings," Greenewald said in a blogpost on The Black Vault website.

US military releases suspected UFO encounter videos

Last month, a never-seen-before picture of a suspected unidentified flying object (UFO) was leaked after the existence of two Pentagon reports on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' (UAP) emerged. According to The Debrief, which talked to US military and intelligence officers, there are two classified reports on UAP that are being widely circulated in the US intelligence community. The content of the reports also included a picture, which after being leaked took the internet by storm.

Leaked photo from Pentagon UFO task force shows silver cube hovering over the Atlantic https://t.co/L7fLwgc2CQ pic.twitter.com/elkhDyaL6j — Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) December 4, 2020

Earlier in 2020, the US Department of Defence (DOD) released videos of its pilots encountering suspected UAPs, noting that the explanation for the flying objects remains unclear. The Pentagon released three US Navy videos captured by its pilots showing interactions with presumptive UFO. One of the videos shared by the DOD showed the interaction was from 2004 and the other two were from 2015. The videos, which were earlier kept secret by the DOD, were released "to clear misconceptions" surrounding already circulating clips on social media.

Does the Gimbal UFO video become more understandable as a glare if you view it actual size?

The video was recorded with 2x digital zoom. Here's what it might have looked like without the digital cropping.

The glare is tiny, the super hot jet engine behind it smaller still. pic.twitter.com/8BeOQgpt4r — Mick West (@MickWest) August 12, 2020

