Hawaii Reports UFO Sighting As Multiple Witnesses Videotape Bright Object Over Oahu Island

In a curious incident in Hawaii, a bunch of people witnessed and videotaped a bright blue, glowing oblong Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) over Oahu skies on Tuesday, December 29. As per the New York Post, the object soon nosedived into the ocean, prompting the observers to call the Federal Aviation Administration.

As per reports, the sighting occurred at 8:30 in the evening and videos show a strange object both in the sky and water. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has said there were no aircraft incidents or accidents in this area at the time even as multiple witnesses reported seeing a large blue object fall out of the sky and into the ocean.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor is reported to have told the media that the agency received a police report about a possible plane down in the area on Tuesday night but stressed that "no aircraft disappear off radars."

Read: Aliens In 2020: Pentagon Report On UAP To UFO Sightings In UK, 10 Speculations This Year

Read: Pentagon Report On UAPs Contains 'extremely Clear' Picture Of Suspected UFO

Pentagon reports on UAP leaked

Earlier last month, a never-seen-before picture of a suspected unidentified flying object (UFO) was leaked after the existence of two Pentagon reports on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' (UAP) emerged. According to The Debrief, which talked to US military and intelligence officers, there are two classified reports on UAP that are being widely circulated in the US intelligence community. The content of the reports also included the leaked picture that is now going viral on social media.

According to The Debrief, two classified reports were distributed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), first in 2018 and the second in 2020. The second report allegedly contained an "extremely clear" photograph of suspected of an unidentifiable triangular aircraft. The image was reported captured in 2019 by a F/A-18 fighter pilot who spotted the triangular aircraft that had rounded edges and three perfectly spherical white lights at the bottom.

Leaked photo from Pentagon UFO task force shows silver cube hovering over the Atlantic https://t.co/L7fLwgc2CQ pic.twitter.com/elkhDyaL6j — Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) December 4, 2020

Read: Astronaut Tim Peake Recalls Experience Of Misjudging Liquid Droplets For UFOs In Space

Read: Demi Lovato Shares Her 'UFO Encounter' Experience, Tells Fans How To 'make Contact'

(Representational Image - Twitter/@PalabrasdePepe)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.