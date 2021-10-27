Blinken Speaks To Sudanese PM Hamdok; Welcomes His Release & Raises Concern Over Coup

A day after the military took control over Sudan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, 26 October spoke with the deposed Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The US State Department spokesperson Ned Prize said in a statement that Blinken welcomed Hamdok’s release from military’s custody and expressed “deep concern” over the ongoing military takeover. US Secretary of State reiterated the imperative for armed forces to use restraint in responding to the demonstrators.

Sudanese PM’s office, as per AP, confirmed that Hamdok and his wife were allowed to return home on Tuesday after the military detained them along with other government officials on Monday. In the phone call, the US Secretary of State also emphasised for civilian-led transition to democracy and the return to North African country’s transitional framework as laid out in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration.

Price said in a statement, “The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety. He also expressed his deep concern about the ongoing military takeover and repeated the imperative for military forces to use restraint and avoid violence in responding to demonstrators.”

“The Secretary emphasised US support for the civilian-led transition to democracy and for a return to the principles of Sudan’s transitional framework, as laid out in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. He noted the growing chorus of international voices condemning the military takeover and supporting the calls by the Sudanese people for civilian leadership, democracy, and peace,” he added.

Deposed PM Hamdok & wife return home

Sudan’s overthrown Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife Muna Abdalla were allowed to return home on Tuesday, 26 October, just a day after the military seized power in a coup on Monday. His release comes following massive condemnation by the global community and calls for the military to release all the government officials detained after General Abdel-Fattah Burhan seized power on 25 October. As per The Associated Press, the statement by Sudan’s deposed PM stated that other government officials were still in detention at unknown locations.

The report quoted a Sudanese military official as saying that Hamdok and his wife were under “heavy security” at home in the upscale Kafouri neighbourhood of the country’s capital, Khartoum. The military official spoke on the condition of anonymity because, as per AP, he was not authorised to brief the media.

The official did not mention if Hamdok and his wife were free to leave or make calls. Hamdok’s office informed that the PM had returned home earlier on Tuesday. Earlier, Burhan had said that Hamdok was detained for his own safety and would be released. He, however, had warned that other detained government officials of the dissolved government could face trial as demonstrators continued to flood the streets against the putsch.

(IMAGE: AP)