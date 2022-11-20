Blundering & Stumbling: The Joe Biden Way Of Giving US Its 1st 80-yr-old Sitting President

Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, has given a lot to the nation, including a string of gaffes. On Sunday, the incumbent leader turned 80, thus helping America finally get its first 80-year-old sitting president in history. As Biden touches the octogenarian age, we take a look at all that he has done, specifically, his blunders that have made America chuckle amid the daunting times of inflation and skyrocketing gas prices.

On Biden’s birthday, we turn back the clock to Vice President Kamala Harris’ birthday and the bizarre wish she received from the POTUS. "Happy Birthday to a great president, we know your mom is always with you," President Biden said while addressing Harris during a Diwali celebration at the White House. Biden has often mistakenly given the top title to Harris on multiple occasions, including in South Carolina last year in December, according to Fox News.

Biden tells Kamala Harris: "Happy birthday to a great president" pic.twitter.com/VNB9r9P5nT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2022

When Rishi Sunak became the prime minister of the United Kingdom on October 25 this year, he got congratulatory wishes from leaders from across the world. However, Biden’s wish was slightly different, and could not exactly pinpoint the Indian-origin leader’s name. "We've got news that Rashi Sanook [Rishi Sunak] is now the prime minister. As my brother would say, go figure,” the US President said at the same White House event where he accidentally called Harris the president. An interesting Diwali celebration indeed.

Joe Biden mispronounces the New UK PM’s name.



BIDEN: “Rashi Sanuk has become the Prime Minister”



His name is Rishi Sunak. pic.twitter.com/quCHTyv2z0 — President Beb! (@presidentbeb) October 25, 2022

Stairs do not seem to like Biden, if we observe how many times he has tripped on them. Earlier this year in June, the president hurried his way up the airstair of Air Force One, only to stumble as he tightly grabbed the railing. In a much more recent instance, Indonesian President Joko Widodo held Biden tight as he missed a step on the staircase at a Mangrove forest in Bali on November 16.

🇺🇸 President Biden stumbles as he boards Air Force One to travel to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The US is hosting the summit for the first time since 1994, and the summit is getting off to a bad start due to boycotts by Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. pic.twitter.com/o3tV2IMThw — Ahmed Arif (@Arttey) June 8, 2022

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden stumbles at the stairs as Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds him during their visit to a Mangrove forest in Bali at #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/5graKRK82K — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

While the list goes on and on, it would be a mistake not to mention the time he claimed that the United States has 54 states, not 50. Earlier this October, he spoke at a rally in Philadelphia that in 2018, the Democratic Party held campaigns in "54 states" to support Obamacare. "That’s why we defeated it in 2018 when they (the GOP) tried to do it. We went to 54 states,” he said.

BIDEN: "We went to 54 states" in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Haha0WmVdk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2022

Despite the occasional downfalls of old age, Joe Biden has made it to 80, and is set to celebrate it with his family members including First Lady Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden for a brunch, according to the Washington Post. The first family of the United States is already amid big celebrations, as the president’s granddaughter Naomi got married on the White House’s South Lawn on November 19, which brings us to yet another gaffe, the time Joe Biden lost his way on the lush green lawn. Read it here.