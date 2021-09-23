Boris Johnson In US To Attend 76th UNGA Session; Meets Biden, Morrison Amid AUKUS Row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has arrived in Washington to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, met US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 22 September on the sidelines of the UNGA. Both the leaders held bilateral talks and discussed issues like climate change. Taking to Twitter, the UK PM said that working with Biden will advance both the nations' shared vision of a greener global economy and preserving freedom and democracy around the world.

He further asserted that the relationship between both countries "is vital to confronting the great challenges of the 21st century.

In what is expected to be a meet to mend relations between the White House and Downing Street, Prime Minister Johnson also highlighted the United States' contributions towards the world and their joint efforts to defend people and their values. "The UK and the US have fought bravely together to defend our people and our values. We are forever grateful to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe and protect our way of life," Johnson wrote on Twitter. He also praised POTUS's efforts to help vulnerable countries tackle the climate crisis. "Fantastic that @POTUS has confirmed the United States will double the cash it spends to help vulnerable countries tackle climate change. The UK and the US are leading the fight to protect our planet – this is exactly the momentum we need ahead of @COP26," Johnson said in a subsequent tweet.The UK PM also briefly met Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the "partnership" between both the countries to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson 'catches up' with Australian PM amidst AUKUS row

Johnson, who is on a four-day diplomatic trip to the US, also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison amidst AUKUS row. According to the Tweet shared by the UK PM, both the leaders discussed the developments in the Indo-Pacific region. "The UK and Australia are natural allies and we will continue to work together to defend our values and improve the prosperity of our people," Johnson wrote.

Among other things, both the leaders also engaged in discussions about quarantine rules in Australia. As per the FoxSports report, Johnson sought assurances about the winter test series between England and Australia that is scheduled for 8 December in Brisbane.

