US: Bride Visits Grandma Just Before Wedding At Health Facility Amid Lockdown, Watch Video

In a heartwarming incident, a woman in Minnesota, US visited her grandmother at a health facility moments before her nuptials. Shauna Varner wanted her grandmother, Janice to attend her wedding scheduled for April 25. However, due to coronavirus crisis, the elderly woman couldn’t leave Country Manor Campus which prompted Shauna and her to-be husband Travis to come with this idea.

According to reports, both of them visited Shauna's beloved grandmother moment before the bride walked down the aisle. A video of the whole event was shared by the healthcare facility- Country Manor Campus on Facebook. The short clip showed the grandmother waiting for Shauna eagerly. Upon arrival, both of them saw each other and talked for a brief amount of time. According to the social media post, Janice wanted to dress up well for the occasion and picked up a navy blue dress to meet Shauna.

Congratulations!

The post has tugged the strings of the heart of netizens and racked up over 105K views since posted. It has also been liked over 2.6K times. Many netizens took the opportunity to congratulate the couple.

In a similar incident, a woman in the US shared the news of her engagement with her quarantined grandfather through a glass window amid coronavirus crisis. Pictures of Carly Boyd, showing her engagement ring to her grandfather through a glass window have warmed the hearts of netizens. The picture, which was shared on Facebook by The Premier Living & Rehab Centre was flooded with likes and comments.

One of the pictures shared showed Boyd holding her right hand up to her grandfather's window at the Rehab Center in North Carolina in a bid to show her grandfather her engagement ring. Another picture shows the elderly gentleman placing his right hand on the window as his granddaughter held back tears.