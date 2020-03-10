The Debate
Grandmother's Reaction To Her 94th Birthday Leaves Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

This video of a 94-year-old grandmother about to blow out the candles on her birthday cake has left the internet in splits garnering over 25,000 retweets.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Grandmother's reaction to her 94th birthday leaves netizens in splits

This video of a 94-year-old grandmother about to blow out the candles on her birthday cake has left the internet in splits. The video starts off with people who are there celebrating her birthday singing her a happy birthday song. After they are done the grandmother's reply wins the internet.

The clip was originally uploaded to TikTok and then uploaded on Twitter where it has already gained more than 100,000 likes and more than 25,000 retweets. Take a look at the video below.


Netizens in splits

 

 

 

 

First Published:
