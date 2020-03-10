Grandmother's reaction to her 94th birthday leaves netizens in splits

This video of a 94-year-old grandmother about to blow out the candles on her birthday cake has left the internet in splits. The video starts off with people who are there celebrating her birthday singing her a happy birthday song. After they are done the grandmother's reply wins the internet.

The clip was originally uploaded to TikTok and then uploaded on Twitter where it has already gained more than 100,000 likes and more than 25,000 retweets. Take a look at the video below.

capricorn, scorpio, and aquarius when you try to do nice things for them: pic.twitter.com/Tky81TtCFn — Milk 🥛 (@milkstrology) March 8, 2020



Netizens in splits

If “I hate it here” was a person — Maybe: Neek (@neekrvch) March 8, 2020

Granny is tired of y’all 💀🥴 — The Grïnch 💃🏽 (@tox1cbeauty) March 8, 2020

I had a grandma who thought living past about 84 was a waste and unnecessary. She did, however, live past 84 and I think she resented it mightily. 😂 — Susan (@susanmr5) March 8, 2020

Yeah I think I'd be ready to check out at 94 too lol — JayAyYTuco757 (@JayWren2) March 8, 2020

Granny said she SICK OF IT LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/BmWQGlPFUv — Blender Bottle Bae (@NaturallyTyraG) March 8, 2020

I mean at 94 she has valid feelings. 😂 https://t.co/M0Q3RpfOsf — Meloncholia (@Auntee_Pearl) March 8, 2020

“Well, thank you very much. I hope this is my last” 😂💀💀. https://t.co/CZGSD9GZJ6 — uJikanelanga wakhe (@dipuo_sungula) March 8, 2020

That’s LITERRALLY my grandma y’all 😭 https://t.co/QJcoFhxdFn — Pauline Kay (@Paulinutella) March 8, 2020

my lady will be 100 this year and her sentiments have been the same for the past 6 years 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/xZHfypvC1s — sensational . (@saverage__) March 8, 2020

"i hope this is my last" OMG....shes over it 😭 — 𝖅𝖖𝖗 (@witchyboizqr) March 8, 2020

