'Bro, Shouldn't You Be Debating?': Netizens Amused as Trump & Biden 'live-tweet' US Debate

A little over a month left for the US Elections, September 29 saw the first face-off between US President Donald Trump and former VP and Democrat hopeful Joe Biden in Case Western University’s campus in Cleveland. While the debate was riddled with chaos and constant low-blows like 'shut up, and 'clown', what caught the netizens' attention was how both Trump and Biden were tweeting mid-debate.

While the Presidential debate was ongoing, both Trump and Biden's accounts, evidently being handled by their PR teams were constantly tweeting responses to their opposing candidate, sharing videos from the live debate. Netizens were left confused as to how the accounts were operating mid-debate asking both Trump and Biden to focus on the debate instead of live-tweeting.

Trump campaigns mid-debate

Joe wants to shut down this Country. I want to keep it OPEN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Biden campaigns mid-debate

Under this president, we’ve become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided, and more violent. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Donald Trump talks a lot about the art of the deal. But under his watch, China has perfected the art of the steal. pic.twitter.com/OSTsHHTtBQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Show us your tax returns, @realDonaldTrump. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Netizens perplexed

You may want to focus on the debate — jake (@Ursus2600) September 30, 2020

I wonder who is tweeting? I thought this is live — #TLWIN #LAKERS #RAMS (@RamsPatsFire) September 30, 2020

I’m watching you..... you are NOT TEXTING!!!! What’s up with that???? Huh???? — Sandra (@skmrickenback) September 30, 2020

How you tweeting right now, big dawg? — Charity Cohen (@charity_cohen) September 30, 2020

Tweeting from this account while you are on stage seems really disingenuous... just saying — The Littlest.Hodler (@littlesthodler) September 30, 2020

This year, the debate in Cleveland was understandably understated as compared to other election years because of the prevalent risk of the coronavirus. The first debate was held in an atrium on Case Western University’s campus where the organisers tried to maintain social distance between the audience by ensuring that they sit with one empty seat between them. Joe Biden who entered the debate, leading the polls is looking to gain voters from among suburban voters, women and seniors. Since being elected in 2016, Donald Trump has lost a lot of ground with these groups.

