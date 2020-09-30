Last Updated:

'Bro, Shouldn't You Be Debating?': Netizens Amused as Trump & Biden 'live-tweet' US Debate

A little over a month left for the US Elections, September 29 saw the first face-off between US President Donald Trump & former VP & Democrat hopeful Joe Biden

A little over a month left for the US Elections, September 29 saw the first face-off between US President Donald Trump and former VP and Democrat hopeful Joe Biden in Case Western University’s campus in Cleveland. While the debate was riddled with chaos and constant low-blows like 'shut up, and 'clown', what caught the netizens' attention was how both Trump and Biden were tweeting mid-debate. 

While the Presidential debate was ongoing, both Trump and Biden's accounts, evidently being handled by their PR teams were constantly tweeting responses to their opposing candidate, sharing videos from the live debate. Netizens were left confused as to how the accounts were operating mid-debate asking both Trump and Biden to focus on the debate instead of live-tweeting. 

Trump campaigns mid-debate 

Biden campaigns mid-debate 

Netizens perplexed

This year, the debate in Cleveland was understandably understated as compared to other election years because of the prevalent risk of the coronavirus. The first debate was held in an atrium on Case Western University’s campus where the organisers tried to maintain social distance between the audience by ensuring that they sit with one empty seat between them. Joe Biden who entered the debate, leading the polls is looking to gain voters from among suburban voters, women and seniors. Since being elected in 2016, Donald Trump has lost a lot of ground with these groups. 

