Llama Joins Peaceful Protest In Portland, Netizens Say 'this Is Most All Allamaing'

As the social unrest flared across several states in the US over the brutal death of the unarmed African American citizen George Floyd, protests in Portland witnessed an unusual demonstrator in the middle of the road supporting the racial profiling cause. A Llama was seen standing among the protesters as of June 3 in a post shared on Twitter that rendered the online community speechless.

Caesar, the “no drama Llama” joined the revolutionary movement against the police brutality along with an estimated 500 to 700 people that gathered to march for the sixth consecutive day. With perfect composure, the animal stood amid the clamours beside his owner Larry McCollough who said in an address to a US TV crew that he brought the Llama to march against the racial violence because he “did not have a voice”. Further, Larry said, Caesar represented the stratum in society who had no voice of their own and were subjected to various authoritarian torture, and that’s what the animal’s purpose was to be among these protests.

One protester in Portland got heads turning. 🦙 https://t.co/u1IrVj19ST — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 3, 2020

As the Llama stole the show in the crowd, several people could be seen waking up to him and hugging him while netizens pointed out that the “police can’t tear gas the Llama because he was the sweetest”. Another user on Caesar’s YouTube video commented, “Wanna be friends?” Marchers from the downtown swarmed the area to meet with the Llama as it also helped many relieve the tensions, as Larry pointed out in one of the clips shared on YouTube. People converged at the Pioneer Courthouse Square along with the Llama and later headed to the police barricades.

