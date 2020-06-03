Washington Archbishop Rebukes Trump For Tear-gas Photo-op Walk; Aide Calls Cleric a 'pawn'

As the protests in Washington DC remained calm after the curfew on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump went to the national shrine to Pope John Paul II for yet another photo op. The second visit in just two days has led to the Church now rebuking the President.

Just before the Trumps' visit, Archbishop Wilton Gregory in a statement said that he finds it "baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree." According to him, Trump’s actions in posing for photos at religious sites are ‘reprehensible’.

He also pointed out towards the late Pope John Paul Il's defense of human rights in condemning 'the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace." However, he did use Trump's name while giving his statement. Archbishop Wilton Gregory is USA's highest-ranking African-American bishop.

FLOTUS & POTUS pose

.@POTUS & I honored the life & legacy of Saint John Paul II at @JP2Shrine today. His passion & dedication for religious freedom is a legacy that we must protect for people around the world. pic.twitter.com/XsgrIc7QnC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 2, 2020

Read: US Police Chief asks Trump to 'keep mouth shut' amid protests over George Floyd's death

Trump's campaign aide slams bishop

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's campaign aide and attorney slammed Archbishop Wilton Gregory over his comments. According to her, the bishop is a "pawn of the leftist media". She further accused him of thriving on the destruction of everything "moral and just."

Distracting from the powerful image and statement of our United States President holding up a Bible in front of an historic American Church.



This bishop is unfortunately a pawn of the leftist media that thrives on destruction of all that is moral and just. https://t.co/Yv5ALN6iWT — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 2, 2020

Read: Biden sharpens attack on Trump for using teargas on protestors, all for a 'photo op'

Trump attacks peaceful protestors

The US Law Enforcement on Monday used tear gas, rubber bullets, and other tactics to clear out the peaceful protesters before the given curfew at the Lafayette Square in Washington DC so that Trump could take a photo in front of the St John's Church. While the curfew was 7 pm, the protesters were tear-gassed around 6:30 pm. According to international media reports, the law enforcement had given no warning and the firing was sudden. The protesters were protesting against the tragic death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer.

Read: 'Did more work for black community than any President since Abraham Lincoln': Donald Trump

Protests against George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads have also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington DC across the United States imposed curfews in response to the continuing protests. According to international media reports, around 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states, as well as in Washington DC, along with 2,000 other members who are prepared to activate if needed. Meanwhile, around 4,000 people across the US States have been arrested during the protests.

Read: Hillary Clinton slams Trump for tear-gassing peaceful protestors; calls it 'horrifying'