The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amazon Confirms First Known Coronavirus Case In An American Warehouse

Rest of the World News

Rena Lunak, an Amazon spokesperson was quoted saying that the company was supporting the individual who was now quarantined and is being treated medically.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amazon

An Amazon employee at a warehouse in Queens, New York has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 recorded at Amazon, United States. At least three people have so far been infected with the coronavirus as the company scrambles to implement containment measures across all its centers across the world.

Rena Lunak, an Amazon spokesperson was quoted saying that the company was supporting the individual who was now quarantined and was under medical supervision. She further added that his contacts are being established to ascertain people who may have been exposed. Amazon, however, refused to disclose the person’s identity. 

First case in American warehouse

Read: US Congress Members To Self-quarantine After Contact With Coronavirus Patient

According to the reports, the Queens delivery station was immediately shut down for “additional sanitation” to stay on top of its “daily deep cleaning”. While Amazon claims that it had notified employees about the diagnosis, staffers claim that they received the news via text sent by a member of a workers’ group called Amazonians United. 

Read: Two US Congressmen Test Positive For Coronavirus

Read: 'FRIENDS' Reunion Special Faces A Delay Of Two Months Amid Coronavirus Scare

Read: Is DMart Open Or Closed Today Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak In India?

Amazon had earlier confirmed this week that two of its employees at the company's headquarters in Seattle had also been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, this was the first confirmed diagnosis in a warehouse, where orders are packed and shipped. The company also announced that employees diagnosed with the novel coronavirus or ordered for mandatory isolation, or quarantined will reportedly receive two weeks of sick leave pay, and all hourly staff members will have unlimited leave policy when deemed necessary, for the rest of the month. 

Read: US Congress Members To Self-quarantine After Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Read: Two US Congressmen Test Positive For Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI