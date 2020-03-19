Amazon Confirms First Known Coronavirus Case In An American Warehouse

An Amazon employee at a warehouse in Queens, New York has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 recorded at Amazon, United States. At least three people have so far been infected with the coronavirus as the company scrambles to implement containment measures across all its centers across the world.

Rena Lunak, an Amazon spokesperson was quoted saying that the company was supporting the individual who was now quarantined and was under medical supervision. She further added that his contacts are being established to ascertain people who may have been exposed. Amazon, however, refused to disclose the person’s identity.

First case in American warehouse

According to the reports, the Queens delivery station was immediately shut down for “additional sanitation” to stay on top of its “daily deep cleaning”. While Amazon claims that it had notified employees about the diagnosis, staffers claim that they received the news via text sent by a member of a workers’ group called Amazonians United.

We believe our role serving customers and the community during this time is an important one. Here is a roundup of how we’re addressing COVID-19 and supporting those directly and indirectly impacted. https://t.co/JgdeudxkYS — Amazon (@amazon) March 16, 2020

Amazon had earlier confirmed this week that two of its employees at the company's headquarters in Seattle had also been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, this was the first confirmed diagnosis in a warehouse, where orders are packed and shipped. The company also announced that employees diagnosed with the novel coronavirus or ordered for mandatory isolation, or quarantined will reportedly receive two weeks of sick leave pay, and all hourly staff members will have unlimited leave policy when deemed necessary, for the rest of the month.

