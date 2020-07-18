California Announces Strict Rules For School Reopening Amid Pandemic

California’s governor has announced strict rules for school re-opening amid coronavirus crisis. This is done in order to prevent the majority of children from returning to schools as coronavirus cases hit their highest level. According to reports, the new guidelines were announced on July 17. According the guidelines, public schools in California counties that are on a monitoring list for rising coronavirus infections cannot hold in-person classes, and will have to meet rigorous criteria for reopening. There are 31 out of 58 countries in the monitoring list, including the state's most populous area.

Few measures to be taken

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump made a statement saying that his administration would pressure governors to re-open schools to in-person instruction this fall. The US education secretary Betsy DeVos also supported Trump’s demands. The administration’s rush to re-open has been criticised humongously, especially by health care and educational professionals. They worry that this would increase the cases and also put the lives of students and teachers in danger. On Friday, the president of one of the country’s biggest teaching unions called the president’s plan “reckless”.

Accoridng to reports, there have been few guidelines issues on the reopening of schools. Newsom has tied the reopening of schools to county health metrics. Schools will be allowed to open only for in-person instruction too when the county they are located in have been off the statewide monitoring list for 14 days. The guidelines also include, requirements for PPE, distance learning, social distancing, and also what one should do if they feel sick. Masks and face shields will be strictly required. Staff has been asked to maintain 6ft distance between students and each other. Day at school will begin with the check of symptoms.

If 5% students at school are sick, that would mean closure for the entire school. Also, if a quarter of a district’s schools are closed within a two week period, the remaining schools of the district will also be closed. The announcement has just come weeks before many of the state’s 1,000 school districts return reopen mid-August, with many still finalizing their reopening plans.

