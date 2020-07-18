WHO Sees Record Increase In Coronavirus Cases, Global Toll Surpasses 14 Million

With the total rising by 237,743 in 24 hours, the World Health Organisation reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases. India crossed the one million mark with the United States and Brazil as the only two nations above it. According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 14 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while more than 7.7 million have recovered and more than 588,000 have died.

Recent Updates

The biggest increases have been recorded from the United States, Brazil, South Africa and India. The previous record for new cases was 230,370 on July 12. Deaths have been averaged less than 5,000 a day in July. According to a Reuters tally, total global coronavirus cases were approaching 14 million on Friday, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 590,000 people in seven months.

According to the health department of France, the country’s death toll reached 30,152 on friday. However, the number of people hospitalised due to the disease fell to 6,688 from 6,796 on Thursday, continuing a weeks-long downtrend. A Canadian top medical official said, a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Canada is worrying and can be linked to groups of young people gathering in bars.The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 114, taking it to 45,233.

The head of WHO emergencies programme said that the WHO is forming a team of experts to go to China to study the origins of novel coronavirus, but it will not be in place by the end of July. A two person advance team has already been in China for a week preparing for the visit of a larger team.

