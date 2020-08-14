Good News: Policewoman In California Saves Wheelchair-bound Man From Train; Watch Video

In a heroic incident that took place in the United States, a policewoman saved a wheelchair-bound man from getting hit by a train after he got stuck on a railroad track. The police officer named Erika Urrea, who is deputed in the California state is now being hailed online for her heroism. The 45-second clip of the incident is going viral on various social media platforms, including YouTube. The video shared on YouTube has garnered more than 4,71,000 views and over 1,000 upvotes since being shared on August 12.

Policewoman saves man's life

In the video shared by Lodi Police Department on YouTube, Erika arrives at the spot in her car and upon spotting the man on the tracks she immediately gets out of her vehicle and rushes towards him. At first, Erika tries to pull the man's wheelchair but as the train closes in on them she pulls the physically disabled 66-year-old male out of his wheelchair as both of them fall back onto the ground. Erika gets up again and tries to pull the fallen man away from the moving train. The whole incident was captured in Erika's body camera.

"On 08/12/2020 at around 844 AM, Officer Urrea was in the area of Lodi Ave and the railroad tracks when she saw a male in a wheelchair who appeared to be stuck on the tracks. She noticed that the railroad crossing arms started to come down and saw that a train was approaching. She immediately exited her patrol vehicle and began running towards the male. As the train was reaching them, she was able to pull the male out of the wheelchair and they both fell back onto the ground. We are extremely proud of Officer Erica Urrea and her heroism," the channel wrote in the description.

Netizens are flooding the comment section of the video with appreciative and thanking comments. "Thank You Officer Urrea for saving his life. You are an angel! God Bless You for everything you do for our community," one user wrote. Another user commented, "Well done Officer Urrea. I commend you on your commitment to protect and serve and most of all, for being an outstanding human being. You set an amazing example for all of us."

